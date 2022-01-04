Jury selection set to begin this month in Waffle House shooting case

The trial of Travis Reinking, the man accused of opening fire at an Antioch Waffle House, will soon begin.

It's been nearly four years since the deadly shooting happened. Four people, DeEbony Groves, Akilah Dasilva, Joe Perez, and Taurean Sanderlin, were killed.

The District Attorney's office confirmed jury selection will begin on January 25, with opening arguments set for the next week. Reinking pleaded not guilty to four counts of murder in February 2019 and is now facing life in prison without parole.

The case was on hold for months while Reinking was treated for schizophrenia. A judge later deemed him fit for trial. He has been held in custody since his arrest on April 23, 2018.

Here is a timeline of all the major events in the case from the shooting and arrest to prosecutors' decision to not seek the death penalty.