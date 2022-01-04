ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
’My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & The Therapy Continues’ at Herberger Theater seeks to amuse and uplift audiences

By Nicole Raz
Cover picture for the articlePeter Fogel wants to give Phoenicians a laugh heading into 2022. The pandemic has made it feel like “two years that everyone lost their lives,” he said. “People are looking to laugh. They got to get back to their lives.”. Fogel is the star of “My...

