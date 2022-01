The Chicago Cubs World Series victory in 2016 famously brought to an end 108 years of futility, but during that long stretch, there was a period during which the Cubs were especially putrid. From 1946 through 1983, Chicago went to the postseason zero times. During that 38-year span, the Cubs were .500 or better in just nine seasons, six of them (1967-72) occurred during the Durocher years. (Leo would be defenestrated partway through the 1972 season, but the Cubs would finish with a respectable 85 wins, albeit 11 games behind the first-place Pirates).

