Economy

A Top-Down View Of Plug Power's Opportunity

By Dilantha De Silva
Seekingalpha.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter surging to new highs last February, Plug Power stock has declined sharply, raising concerns of a possible bubble. This article was prepared by Ubaidulla Sathar, CFA in collaboration with Dilantha De Silva. Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) stock has witnessed substantial volatility in the last year, with the stock...

Benzinga

Why Plug Power Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader industrial sector, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG), are trading lower as investors react to minutes from the Fed's FOMC meeting. Minutes showed most Fed members viewed conditions for rate hikes as potentially being met relatively soon. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Plug Power Stock (PLUG): $40 Price Target From KeyBanc

The shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) have received a $40 price target from KeyBanc. These are the details. The shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) have received a $40 price target from KeyBanc. And KeyBanc analyst Leo Mariani initiated coverage of Plug Power with an “Overweight” rating.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why This Analyst Is Bullish On Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc., a 3Hydrogen fuel-cell energy company, has been making strides with its execution on all fronts. The Plug Power Analyst: KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Leo Mariani initiated coverage of Plug Power shares with an Overweight rating and $40 price target, suggesting more than 40% upside from current levels.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Economy#Hydrogen Power#Electric Power#Hydrogen Infrastructure#Plug Power Inc
Seekingalpha.com

Is Rivian Stock A Good Long-Term Investment? Consider Demand And Supply

RIVN's share price has been weak since it disclosed that its 2021 full-year production will fall short of earlier guidance. I continue to assign a Sell rating to Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN). I published my initiation article for RIVN in the middle of last month prior to the release of the company's Q3 2021 results, and its shares have since declined by -30.3%. In this article, I assess if Rivian Automotive's recent third-quarter results offer any indication of the company's future prospects and its attractiveness as a long-term investment candidate.
ECONOMY
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

Plug Power Whale Trades For December 30

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
INDUSTRY
NBC Chicago

Europe's $12 Billion Battery Start-Up Produces Its First Lithium-Ion Cell

Northvolt said it's the first battery of its kind to have been fully designed, developed and assembled at a "gigafactory" by a homegrown European battery company. The battery cell came off the production line on Tuesday. The majority of the world's electric car batteries are currently made in the U.S....
ELECTRONICS
Seeking Alpha

Plug Power: A Strong Buy In Green Hydrogen Space

The green hydrogen industry which Plug Power is in is expected to grow more than 40% annually as the industry reaches an inflection point. As hydrogen is increasingly seen as a viable clean energy option and as more countries and companies pledge to speed up hydrogen innovation and adoption, I believe that the hydrogen economy is at its inflection point, and that Plug Power (PLUG) is ready to ride this green hydrogen wave to become a global hydrogen leader.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
decrypt.co

Crypto Exchanges Flourish When Powered By 'Plug and Play' Technology

Infrastructure is on fire. With new tokens and stablecoins ruling Twitter headlines in 2021, trading venues and the crypto exchange market are now growing at a breakneck pace and competition is fierce. More than 30 exchanges raised significant funding rounds last year, and the trend shows no signs of letting up.
SOFTWARE
MarketWatch

FuelCell Energy stock leads fuel cell peers in losses, after tepid endorsement from KeyBanc analyst

Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc. sank 8.8% in afternoon trading Wednesday, to lead its fuel cell peers in losses, after a relatively tepid endorsement of the fuel cell company by KeyBanc Capital analyst Leo Mariani, who cited smaller revenue and less visibility on near-term growth compared with its peers. And while Mariani is positive on fuel cell industry for the long term, he believes it could take years before they become competitive relative to traditional energy sources. Mariani started coverage of FuelCell at sector weight, while initiating Plug Power Inc. at overweight and upgrading Bloom Energy Crop. ...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

The Market Fully Reflects Morningstar's Value

The fundamentals of the business look good. MORN is growing fast and more importantly, faster than the industry average in its key products. Financial markets in the United States are the largest and the most liquid in the world. A Gallup survey released in August 2021 found that approximately 56% of individuals in the U.S. invest in the stock market either directly, through mutual funds, or retirement plans. Moreover, the interest in stocks has skyrocketed since the pandemic started and companies such as Morningstar Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) providing the financial data have benefited and will continue to benefit from this trend. For instance, the stock page view growth for companies like Apple (AAPL) or Coca-Cola (KO) on Morningstar.com has increased by 44% and 121%, respectively in the first two months of 2021. In addition to that, the website has a young audience with more than 50% of users below the age of 44.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Williams delivers record natural gas volumes via Transco

Williams (NYSE:WMB) says it delivered a record-breaking 17.15M dekatherms of natural gas on January 3 via its Transco interstate pipeline. While extreme winter weather usually coincides with peak-day deliveries, Williams says the new volume record was due to continued expansions on Transco to serve the growing demand for U.S. natural gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

