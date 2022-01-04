A Top-Down View Of Plug Power's Opportunity

The fundamentals of the business look good. MORN is growing fast and more importantly, faster than the industry average in its key products. Financial markets in the United States are the largest and the most liquid in the world. A Gallup survey released in August 2021 found that approximately 56% of individuals in the U.S. invest in the stock market either directly, through mutual funds, or retirement plans. Moreover, the interest in stocks has skyrocketed since the pandemic started and companies such as Morningstar Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) providing the financial data have benefited and will continue to benefit from this trend. For instance, the stock page view growth for companies like Apple (AAPL) or Coca-Cola (KO) on Morningstar.com has increased by 44% and 121%, respectively in the first two months of 2021. In addition to that, the website has a young audience with more than 50% of users below the age of 44.

STOCKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO