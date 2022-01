In the 2022 Republican contest for the U.S. Senate, the GOP ghosts of the 2017 special Senate election could surface. U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Huntsville – who was a Republican candidate for the Senate five years ago, but who fell short during the GOP primary – said Monday that he is the only current Republican Senate candidate to “vote against Doug Jones” during an election outcome that led to the only Democratic victory in an Alabama statewide contest since 2008. It was the first time a Democrat won an Alabama Senate race since 1992.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO