Dexter is back folks, and the new season on showtime is already deep into the new season as we kick-off 2022. With the return of Michael C. Hall and the character of Dexter, a lot has been made about how the show will work to earn back the trust of fans with how the return ends. The ending of the show’s original run is still quite complicated for so many folks who loved the show, especially early on. Now, everyone wants to know how this new series ends. Even Clancy Brown said not even he was told how the new series would end.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO