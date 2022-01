To paraphrase Paul Simon, "there are 50 ways to leave" a job, but there's no reason to burn a bridge in the process. It's wise advice as more and more people are saying "I quit" lately. As the Washington Post notes, 4.2 million Americans quit their jobs in October, keeping what has been dubbed "The Great Resignation" alive and well. If you are unfamiliar, World Economic Forum says it's a movement that has resulted in employees leaving their jobs in record numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Quartz, many employees within the food and lodging industry in particular are leading the way — citing the Bureau of Labor Statistics, it's noted that almost 7% of workers in this industry alone left their jobs in August 2021, juxtaposed to the 2.9% of those that left other industries.

