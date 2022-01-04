Gov. Larry Hogan issues State of Emergency

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Monday announced additional actions to address the current rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, including measures to safeguard the health of state employees and citizens entering state buildings and facilities. In addition, the governor announced that the state has completed historic agreements with the two largest state employee unions that will lead to significant salary increases and …
