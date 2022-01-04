ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Gov. Larry Hogan issues State of Emergency

By Deja Parker
WMDT.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToday Governor Larry Hogan held a press conference to address the COVID-19 surge. Effective immediately, Maryland is in a State of Emergency. He declares this will last 30 days to take urgent short-term actions to combat...

www.wmdt.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
US News and World Report

Delaware Governor Announces New State of Emergency

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s governor announced a new emergency declaration Thursday as the state works to relieve pressure on strained hospitals amid a coronavirus surge. The new state of emergency declaration that goes into effect Monday will give the state more flexibility in its response to the...
DELAWARE STATE
Houston Chronicle

Two Maryland hospitals declare 'disaster' as coronavirus cases rise

A health-care "disaster" was declared at two Maryland hospitals Friday as coronavirus cases have skyrocketed more than 450% in the past month at the facilities, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health announced. The medical provider's announcement came as Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, D, announced on Twitter that she...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
KSDK

'No longer a need for a state of emergency': Gov. Parson will allow COVID-19 state of emergency to expire Friday

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Governor Mike Parson said he will not renew the state's state of emergency related to the coronavirus pandemic, which will expire Friday. "Thanks to the effectiveness of the vaccine, widespread efforts to mitigate the virus, and our committed health care professionals, past needs to continue the state of emergency are no longer present," Parson said in a press release.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
baltimorefishbowl.com

Hogan declares 30-day state of emergency for Maryland, will mobilize 1,000 Maryland National Guard members

As Maryland hospitals grapple with record numbers of COVID-19 patients, Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday declared a 30-day state of emergency and issued other executive orders to expand the state’s healthcare workforce and facilities capacity. Although Hogan called vaccinations and face masks important tools for mitigating the COVID-19 crisis,...
MARYLAND STATE
wfmd.com

The Worst Part Of The Pandemic May Have Begun For Maryland

That’s according to Governor Larry Hogan. Annapolis, Md (NS) – Governor Larry Hogan believes we may be entering the worst part of the COVID pandemic. Last week, Maryland set a record for coronavirus patients hospitalized in the state at over 2,000. Hogan joined CNN’s “State of the Union”...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Emergency#Covid#Authorization Of Maryland
theridgewoodblog.net

NJ State Senators Ask Governor Murphy to Release information as to the administration’s $53 million settlement for veterans home deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic

Trenton NJ, Senator Steven Oroho and Senator Joe Pennacchio have filed requests for public records related to the Murphy administration’s $53 million settlement for veterans home deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’ve filed a request for public records related to the $53 million that apparently will be paid by...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
deseret.com

Maryland governor issues a state of emergency amid COVID-19 surge

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced additional COVID-19 emergency actions on Tuesday as COVID-19 cases surge and testing becomes troublesome. “As I announced last week, we are continuing to closely monitor the rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations and use every tool at our disposal to make sure our hospitals have the resources they need to prepare for this and future surges,” said Hogan.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan announces indoor masking requirement in state buildings, state employee union agreements

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Monday announced additional actions to address the current rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, including measures to safeguard the health of state employees and citizens entering state buildings and facilities. In addition, the governor announced that the state has completed historic agreements with the two largest state employee unions that will lead to significant salary increases and … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces indoor masking requirement in state buildings, state employee union agreements" The post Governor Hogan announces indoor masking requirement in state buildings, state employee union agreements appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Md. Gov. Larry Hogan's messages to state employees self-destruct in 24 hours

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has long used electronic chat rooms that destroy messages in 24 hours to communicate with state employees, records show, allowing his inner circle to keep communications beyond the reach of the public, state archivists and history. The app the governor and his staffers...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy