For the past year, the FBI has been hunting down and arresting the Trump supporters who allegedly stormed the Capitol on 6 January. More than 700 people have been charged with crimes related to the Capitol riot, with some already convicted and serving prison terms. Despite the staggering number of arrests — largely stemming from public tips to the FBI — one individual has still managed to evade the FBI's custody; the maker of a pair of pipe bombs found the day of the riot. On 6 January, authorities identified two pipe bombs in the DC area — one outside...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO