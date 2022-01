Passed during the 2021 legislative session, SB8 is meant to allow for the development of affordable housing on land currently zoned for commercial or light industrial uses. It restricts local governments from denying affordable housing applications, with certain exceptions, such as being located on a floodplain or unable to be served by utilities. Developments are required to serve people who earn 80% or below the local median income.

