Rudy Salas cracks down on retail theft with new reform bill

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Tuesday, assemblymember Rudy Salas introduced a reform bill aimed at addressing rising retail thefts in California.

In a news release, Salas blamed the rise in the smash and grab robberies sweeping the state on the passage on Proposition 47, passed in 2014, which reduced the crime of thefts to misdemeanors when the value of the stolen goods was less than $950.

Salas’ amendment, AB 1603, reduces the threshold amount for petty theft from $950 to $400.

“Enough is enough, we need to fight back against the criminals who are stealing from our communities,” Salas said. “We have seen the unintended consequences of Prop 47’s weakening of our theft laws and I believe California voters are ready to make their voices heard on this issue again.”

California voters would need to vote on AB 1603 in order for it to pass.

Salas represents the 32nd Assembly District in California, which encompasses Kings County and parts of Kern County.

