This is an opinion column. So, what did y’all gain? For real. Serious question. It’s been a year since y’all and your buddies stormed the U.S. Capitol, since y’all barged through barriers, windows and doors; since you brazenly waltzed through the building as if on a casual, unguided (and unwelcomed) tour; since you threatened public officials as they conducted vital public business and scared the hell out of their employees; since you disrespected their offices and pocketed their property as if they were souvenir trinkets; since you attacked police officers (some of them fathers and mothers, sons and daughters, just like you); since two among you lost their lives in the melee (one perhaps because she was trampled beneath your feet.

