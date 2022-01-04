ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Virtual learning in Missouri: Why it may be harder for some districts in 2022

By Becky Willeke, Zara Barker
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48DhqI_0dccjElr00

ST. LOUIS – As students are start school again after winter break some are starting remotely while others will be back in class.

More Illinois schools are also starting the school semester off virtually. However, there is a difference in how schools are allotted virtual classroom instruction in different states.

For example, Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education no longer has its Flexible Long-term Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) plan that they had during last school year, so this may make going virtual more difficult in some school districts.

One St. Louis Public Elementary School is returning to class with virtual learning because of rising COVID-19 cases at least until Jan. 10. The district also announced sports will be canceled until students and coaches test negative.

“We found out that we had too many members of staff that had to be quarantined for COVID-19 to be able to effectively run the school. It’s a small school, so it didn’t take all that many people, but it was enough that we had to make a quick pivot,” said George Sells, a spokesperson for St. Louis Public Schools.

The spokesperson for the American Federation of Teachers St. Louis said, “We feel like kids need to be in school but we want to be as safe as reasonably possible.”

The current staffing shortage for teachers is making that more challenging.

Missouri-based Education Plus, a non-profit that collaborates with local districts, echoed that message. It says the current rise in numbers brings a new concern in regards to staffing. It says there is already a reduced pool of substitutes and if a school building has a significant number of staff out due to COVID it will become difficult to properly staff buildings and provide an effective in-person learning environment.

Other school districts have announced they are also making changes as students return to the classroom. Several school districts will be going to optional masking but have thresholds in place where masking would be mandated. Most schools have adopted a policy that if a building sees a 1 or 2% infection rate it would return to mandated masking for at least two weeks.

There are some other schools like St. John Vianney High School that will restart the year virtually.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

ACHI’s COVID-19 map shows record increase in school districts in red, purple zones

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement announced January 5 in a single week, the number of Arkansas public school districts with COVID-19 infection rates of 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period has seen a nearly five-fold increase. The state went from 28 school districts to 138.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
Local
Saint Louis, MO Education
State
Missouri State
State
Illinois State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Learning Environment#Ami#St Louis Public Schools#Education Plus#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Missourians charged in January 6 Capitol riot: Where cases stand one year later

As the nation remembers the one year anniversary of the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, where supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the building and interrupted the certification of the 2020 presidential election, we're tracking the cases involving 18 people from the state of Missouri known to be charged in connection with the incident.
MISSOURI STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy