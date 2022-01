Most people are aware that automakers have felt the brunt of the worldwide microchip shortage, resulting in understocked dealerships at a time when consumer demand is high. But there’s another less well-known trend that can further complicate the process of buying a new vehicle. In an effort to expedite production, some automakers are limiting, or have stopped offering, certain popular features that they can’t produce because of the microchip shortage.

