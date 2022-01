Markets have been taken by surprise (me included) by the depth of the discussion surrounding balance sheet normalisation, in other words, quantitative tightening. Among the key headlines from the minutes, some members observed that “the balance sheet could potentially shrink faster than last time if the Committee followed its previous approach”, this is a result of the current weighted average maturity of the Fed’s Treasury holdings being shorter than previously. Additionally, “almost all participants agreed that it would likely be appropriate to initiate balance sheet runoff at some point after the first increase in the target range for the federal funds rate” with the runoff happening closer to liftoff compared to 2018, where the runoff took place 2yrs after liftoff.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO