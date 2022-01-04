Buy-Back of Securities

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR TO US PERSONS. In accordance with Rule 5.6.1 of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ('the DTRs'), the Company advises that as at 31 December 2021 it's issued share capital comprises 69,514,894 Ordinary Shares. The total issued share capital with voting rights 69,514,894. This number represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
