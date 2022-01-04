Buy-Back of Securities

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DB ETC plc (the Issuer) (Incorporated and registered in Jersey under the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991 (as amended) with registered...

Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund Ltd

Unaudited estimated NAV for Highbridge Multi- Strategy Fund Limited. Estimated Cash Exit Creditors NAV per share GBP 0.0776. The above value have been calculated using information which, whilst being received from a reliable source, is itself estimated, and are included purely to provide an indication of the potential redemption yet to be paid to each of the Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Limited Cash Exit Creditors. Creditors may choose to take as, but is not guaranteed to be, indicative of the potential realisation proceeds of the Redemption Portfolio and the Cash Exit Proceeds they may receive. Creditors should be aware, however, that there is no guarantee that the assets comprised in the Redemption Portfolio will in fact be realised for the values attributed to them for the purposes of calculating such estimated NAVs. Therefore, the Cash Exit Proceeds received may be materially different to that indicated by the estimated NAV of the Redemption Portfolio published from time to time.
GameStop to enter NFT, cryptocurrency markets as part of turnaround plan- WSJ

Jan 6 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp is launching a division to develop a marketplace for nonfungible tokens (NFT) and establish cryptocurrency partnerships, the Wall Street Journal reported on.wsj.com/3zLEgP7 on Thursday, sending its shares up 16% in extended trade. GameStop did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting...
NFT Marketplace OpenSea Value Rises to $13.3 Billion After New Funding

Non-fungible tokens have exploded in popularity, as everyone from global consumer brands to artists have rushed to sell digital collectibles, which can reach hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of Ether, a well-known cryptocurrency. No surprise if OpenSea, the leading marketplace for NFTs is cashing in. It has raised $300...
SHIB Trading Begins on This India-Based Global Exchange Open to US Residents

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

To preserve the real wealth of shareholders and to achieve absolute total return over the medium to longer term through investment in quoted closed-ended funds and other collective investment vehicles, bonds, commodities and cash. Wed, 5th Jan 2022 17:40. Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity. Capital Gearing Trust...
SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR TO US PERSONS. In accordance with Rule 5.6.1 of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ('the DTRs'), the Company advises that as at 31 December 2021 it's issued share capital comprises 69,514,894 Ordinary Shares. The total issued share capital with voting rights 69,514,894. This number represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Top-Tier ETH Whales Scoop Up 838 Million LINK and 4 Million MATIC

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Clinigen Group plc Amend

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant...
3 Explosive Stocks to Buy in 2022

Taking a buy-and-hold approach to the right growth stocks can be a path to life-changing returns. Consider that a $1,000 investment in e-commerce services provider Shopify made just five years ago would now be worth roughly $32,000. With that kind of incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool...
Victoria's Secret to buy back $250 million of common stock

Victoria’s Secret & Co. announced Wednesday that it has entered into an agreement with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC to buy back $250 million of common stock. The intimates company said it will receive an initial delivery of approximately 4.1 million shares of common stock on Dec. 31. The final settlement of the repurchase is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.
Ethereum-Based NFT Marketplace Raises $300,000,000 in a Round Led by Giant Crypto VC Firm

The Ethereum-based non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea is now valued at $13.3 billion after investors injected additional capital during its latest round of funding. In a statement, OpenSea CEO and co-founder Devin Finzer is announcing that the firm raised $300 million in the Series C funding round led by crypto-focused venture capital firm Paradigm and global investment manager Coatue.
Bitcoin could pass $100,000 if it replaces gold as a store of value, says Goldman Sachs

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Bitcoin will continue to take market share from gold as part of broader adoption of digital assets, making the often touted price prediction of a $100,000 by advocates a possibility, according to Goldman Sachs Group.
M&C Saatchi shares jump as Marwyn vehicle buys just under 10% stake

(Alliance News) - Shares in ad agency M&C Saatchi PLC leapt on Wednesday after a London-listed acquisition company confirmed it had bought a 9.8% stake. AdvancedAdvT Ltd, a London Main Market-listed acquisition vehicle, said it bought 12.0 million M&C Saatchi shares for GBP2.00 each, making the total value of the deal GBP24.0 million.
Publication of Amended and Restated Final Terms

Bank of Montreal issued GBP 150,000,000 Floating Rate Senior Notes due 9 January 2023, Series 255 on 23 December 2021 under Final Terms dated 21 December 2021 (the "Notes") pursuant to its U.S.$20,000,000,000 Note issuance Programme (the "Programme"). The following document constitutes the Amended and Restated Final Terms dated 6...
Aberdeen Standard becomes abrdn European Logistics Income

(Alliance News) - Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC on Wednesday changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income PLC. The company's trading symbol and ISIN code for the company's shares listed on the London Stock Exchange both remain unchanged. The European-focused logistics real estate investor has not issued any...
