Six registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 60070 as of week ending Jan. 1

Sick and tired of the Covid-19 pandemic? Yeah, me too. However, it should go without saying about how Covid-19 and its nasty variants has consistently proven to be highly opportunistic, taking few — if any — prisoners, showing no mercy, preying upon both those who have chosen to either deny or ignore its existence (apparently in order to hold on to an illusion of some form of normalcy, as if there were ever truly a “normal” to begin with) as well as endangering those who are most vulnerable to potential exposure and also others, including those who have sought to protect themselves, their family members, friends, neighbors and the community at large.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO