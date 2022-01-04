ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA thrilled: Webb Space Telescope deploys sun shield, evades many potential ‘single-point failures’

By Joel Achenbach
Washington Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA’s revolutionary James Webb Space Telescope has transformed itself into what looks like a giant kite, successfully deploying a tennis-court-size sun shield designed to keep it operating at extremely cold temperatures. This was the most nerve-racking phase of the $10 billion mission so far, one flagged repeatedly by officials who had...

weatherboy.com

Out of Control Russian Rocket Update: Caribbean or U.S. East Coast Possible Impact Zones Today

An updated forecast released today suggests that an out-of-control Russian rocket tumbling back towards Earth could strike this afternoon around 1:24 pm ET, perhaps near or over the islands of the eastern Caribbean. In an updated forecast shared by Joseph Remis on satflare.com and Twitter, it shows the rocket, or what’s left of it, coming down around Anguilla, Barbuda, and Saint Kitts and Nevis shortly after lunchtime today. Because the rocket is uncontrolled and could shift around erratically as it enters the Earth’s atmosphere, impact could occur outside of that estimated strike time by as much as two hours. If the rocket stayed aloft for another orbit, the next possible path it could take would bring it near the entire U.S. east coast, with the out-of-control mass crossing over southern Florida near West Palm Beach on the east coast and exiting over the Everglades National Park on the west coast, crossing over the central Florida Keys on its way over Cuba. This out-of-control Russian rocket is the Persei upper stage rocket which carried a dummy payload into space as part of Russia’s Angara A5 rocket test.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
healththoroughfare.com

Earth Reaches Its Closest Point to the Sun in 2022

Approaching the Sun can surely be terrifying at one point. The star that supports all life forms on Earth can become our biggest foe if we approach it too much. Luckily for us, there’s no sign of such a thing ever happening. Earth is just going through its usual...
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

JWST Deploys its Secondary Mirror. It’s a Real Telescope Now

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a telescope. The secondary mirror on the James Webb Space Telescope was successfully deployed in space today, an incredibly important milestone. “We are 600,000 miles from Earth and we have a telescope,” said Bill Ochs, JWST program manager, speaking triumphantly to his team after the secondary mirror was deployed and then latched in place.
ASTRONOMY
UPI News

Russian rocket is in uncontrolled descent to Earth

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A Russian rocket is expected to re-enter Earth's atmosphere Wednesday in an uncontrolled descent. Much of the rocket is expected to burn up as it plunges through the atmosphere, so there likely will not be major damage when it hits. According to Russia's state-run TASS news...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
natureworldnews.com

NASA Raises Warning as Five Massive Asteroids Will Pass Near Earth This January

In January, NASA warns that at least five asteroids will approach Earth, one of which is the size of Big Ben. According to the space agency, at least five asteroids are nearing Earth in January, one of which is the size of a huge skyscraper. The study was issued by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), a research development facility that is federally funded by NASA and operated by the California Institute of Technology.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

NASA Mars helicopter set for tricky takeoff with first flight of 2022

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. It's a new year on Earth, and there's also plenty to look forward to in 2022 on Mars. NASA's Ingenuity helicopter is getting ready to take its first flight of the year, which will work out to its 19th flight overall. The Ingenuity team anticipates takeoff could be tough due to the terrain it's sitting on.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

James Webb Space Telescope: Nasa reaches another milestone in its plan to look at beginning of the universe

Nasa has successfully deployed the secondary mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope, in another milestone on its mission to look to the beginnings of the universe.The mirror is a key part of the telescope itself, allowing light to enter so that it can look deep into the universe.The $10 billion telescope is more than halfway toward its destination 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) away, following its Christmas Day send-off. It is the biggest and most powerful observatory ever launched — 100 times more powerful than the Hubble Space Telescope — enabling it to peer back to almost the...
ASTRONOMY
CNET

Hubble Space Telescope just passed a stunning milestone

As scientists and space fans breathlessly wait out the long deployment process for the next-gen James Webb Space Telescope, it's a good time to contemplate the achievements of the long-lived Hubble Space Telescope. Hubble just passed a wild milestone in its lifespan. "Hubble was deployed from the Space Shuttle Discovery's...
ASTRONOMY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

James Webb Space Telescope: An astronomer on the team explains how to send a giant telescope to space – and why

James Webb Space Telescope: An astronomer on the team explains how to send a giant telescope to space – and why The James Webb Space Telescope is the biggest orbital telescope ever built and is scheduled to be launched into space on Dec. 18, 2021. NASA/Desiree Stover, CC BY Marcia Rieke, University of Arizona The James Webb […] The post James Webb Space Telescope: An astronomer on the team explains how to send a giant telescope to space – and why appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

'Like a latch made in heaven': NASA's James Webb Telescope has 'another banner day' after deploying its secondary mirror 600,000 miles into its one-million-mile journey through space

NASA’s James Webb is slowly blooming in space as the $10 billion observatory deployed its secondary mirror support structure on Wednesday. The secondary mirror, measuring 2.4 feet wide, is located on the tips of three long booms and is the second surface that light from the cosmos hits on its path to the telescope.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
healththoroughfare.com

The European Space Agency Captures Image of Mars Like It Was Never Seen Before

Mars represents one of the few reasons astronomers hope to colonize another planet. The space object is the only other planet from our Solar System that would be capable of hosting life. Therefore, renowned people such as Elon Musk are trying to figure out how to send the first humans there in the near future.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

China Cries Foul Against US for ‘Close Encounters’ Between Elon Musk’s Space X, Chinese Space Station

As Beijing claims that two SpaceX satellites launched by the American aerospace firm endangered Chinese astronauts, the tech billionaire's SpaceX satellites are causing a stir in the country. China claims that two SpaceX satellites sailed too close to the country's space station this year, requiring the station to undertake evasive...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aerotechnews.com

Webb telescope sunshield successfully

The James Webb Space Telescope team has fully deployed the spacecraft’s 70-foot sunshield, a key milestone in preparing it for science operations. The sunshield — about the size of a tennis court at full size — was folded to fit inside the payload area of an Arianespace Ariane 5 rocket’s nose cone prior to launch. The Webb team began remotely deploying the sunshield on Dec. 28, 2021, three days after launch.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

