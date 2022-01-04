ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Share Price Information for HSBC Holdings (HSBA)

 2 days ago

HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 from Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley") as part of its buy-back announced on 26 October 2021. Date of purchase:. Number of ordinary shares of US$0.50...

www.lse.co.uk

dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Warns Bitcoin Can Be Bought at Cheaper Prices, Says BTC ‘for Speculators’

Jeffrey Gundlach, billionaire and founder of investment firm DoubleLine Capital, is issuing a warning to investors about Bitcoin (BTC). In a new interview with Yahoo Finance, Gundlach says even though he was bullish on Bitcoin in the past, he’s now more cautious and believes BTC is now for speculators, and it can be purchased later at a discounted price.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

London midday: Stocks down but off lows as investors digest Fed minutes

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were down but off earlier lows by midday on Thursday, as investors digested hawkish Federal Reserve minutes. The FTSE 100 was 0.5% lower at 7,476.96. Overnight, the latest minutes form the Fed revealed that it may raise rates sooner than expected to tackle rising inflation.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma (UK): Constituent DeletionChanges in FTSE UK Index Series. Subject to the expected cancellation of trading on AIM for Amryt Pharma (UK, constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. Index. Effective FromStart of Trading. FTSE AIM 100 Index. 11 January 2022. FTSE AIM All-Share Index.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Lords Group acquires roofing supplier for GBP3.7 million

Lords Group Trading PLC - London-based distributor of building, plumbing, heating and DIY goods - Acquires Advance Roofing Supplies Ltd, a Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire-based supplier of roofing materials, for GBP3.7 million. The company says GBP3.5 million has been paid and the remaining balance will be payable in 12 months. Lords says the acquisition increases its product range and expands its customer base, particularly in the South East of England.
ECONOMY
Life Style Extra

Dr Martens

Dr Martens (UK): Investability Weight ChangeChanges in FTSE UK Index Series. Following the receipt of updated shareholder information for Dr Martens (UK, constituent), as a result of a secondary placing, please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. Index. Effective FromStart of Trading. FTSE 250 Index. 11 January...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund Ltd

Unaudited estimated NAV for Highbridge Multi- Strategy Fund Limited. Estimated Cash Exit Creditors NAV per share GBP 0.0776. The above value have been calculated using information which, whilst being received from a reliable source, is itself estimated, and are included purely to provide an indication of the potential redemption yet to be paid to each of the Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Limited Cash Exit Creditors. Creditors may choose to take as, but is not guaranteed to be, indicative of the potential realisation proceeds of the Redemption Portfolio and the Cash Exit Proceeds they may receive. Creditors should be aware, however, that there is no guarantee that the assets comprised in the Redemption Portfolio will in fact be realised for the values attributed to them for the purposes of calculating such estimated NAVs. Therefore, the Cash Exit Proceeds received may be materially different to that indicated by the estimated NAV of the Redemption Portfolio published from time to time.
MARKETS
Reuters

As Toshiba investors carp, No. 2 shareholder urges EGM vote on break-up plan

TOKYO (Reuters) - The second-largest investor in Japan’s Toshiba Corp on Thursday called for an extraordinary general meeting, seeking to force the company to win two-thirds support for a three-way breakup plan that has angered some major overseas shareholders. The proposal by Singapore-based hedge fund 3D Investment Partners marks...
BUSINESS
SmartAsset

Want Your Dividend in Bitcoin? There’s a Stock for That

Cash dividends are so last year. A blockchain infrastructure company will break new ground in March when it issues its first Bitcoin dividend to shareholders. BTCS Inc. announced Wednesday that it would become the first Nasdaq-listed company to distribute a dividend … Continue reading → The post Want Your Dividend in Bitcoin? There’s a Stock for That appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Giants to Pad Your Income in 2022

Stocks had a great year in 2021. If you simply held on to an index fund that tracked the S&P 500, after all, your returns would have approached 27%. That number rises to 29% after including reinvested dividends, which can be a major source of growth and income in a portfolio.
STOCKS
GOBankingRates

What To Invest In for 2022

Most investors are likely happy with the stock market's overall performance in 2021, as the S&P 500 index posted a 26.9% gain in 2021. Learn: Do You Know the Differences Between the Stock...
STOCKS
The Independent

FTSE drops for first time this year as Fed minutes spark sell-off

Traders in Europe gave back some of the gains they made in the first two days of 2022 on Thursday after an update from the US central bank left them worried that it might reduce its Covid support sooner than expected.Markets across the continent fell over the day while in the US indexes were also subdued.European traders were reacting to minutes from the Federal Reserve in which the central bankers said that they might be forced to hike interest rates and start to unwind asset purchases.The minutes, from a meeting held in mid-December, showed that officials are worried about price...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slid 0.79% to $313.88 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,696.05 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. This was the stock's sixth consecutive day of losses. Microsoft Corp. closed $35.79 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) rallied 2.01% to $48.13 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,696.05 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. Bank of America Corp. closed $0.56 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS

