My first volume buy I tried was in Zenith Energy (LSE:ZEN). In early July 2021, I noticed a news driven spike in volume so I thought I would follow the volume. As it was the initial test out of volume buying, I scaled down the buy and starting from mid March I calculated 10,527 shares which were bought on 22 July 2021 for £106.94. these were sold on 29 July 2021 for 14% profit.

