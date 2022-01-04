ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Chief And His Top Assistant Retire From DePue Fire Department

By Jeremy Aitken
starvedrock.media
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new year is bringing about major personnel changes with the DePue Fire Department. Both Fire...

www.starvedrock.media

Comments / 0

Related
The Friday Flyer

Fire Department makes debut

It’s here. Finally. Tomorrow at 8 o’clock in the morning, emergency calls for fire and medical service for the City of Canyon Lake will be routed to the brand new City of Canyon Lake Fire Department. An eager and cohesive department of firefighters and fire captains will respond and take to the streets of Canyon Lake for the first time in the community’s history.
CANYON LAKE, CA
Your Radio Place

Coshocton Fire Department names new Chief

COSHOCTON, Ohio — A new chief has been named at the Coshocton Fire Department. Rusty Dreher will replace Former Chief Mike Layton, who retired in April. Captain Rick Mills has been serving as interim chief. The 37-year-old Dreher – who was one of five candidates for the position – is a graduate of River View High School and has a degree in criminal justice from Central Ohio Technical College. He graduated from the police academy in 2004. He received his Firefighter II certification from the Ohio Fire Academy and started in the fire service in 2002.
COSHOCTON, OH
The Monroe News

Retiring Monroe fire, police chiefs honored

On Monday, the City of Monroe formally recognized two retiring public servants who have dedicated their professional lives to protecting their community. Monroe Director of Public Safety Chad J. Tolstedt read resolutions of appreciation for Monroe Fire Chief Rob Wight, and Chief of Police Charles F. McCormick IV during Monday's city council meeting. Both chiefs are retiring on Dec. 31 as the city restructures its public safety department to have its police and fire personnel answer to Tolstedt, who was appointed back in October.
MONROE, MI
kynt1450.com

Yankton’s Fire Chief Set To Retire

Yankton’s Fire Chief is retiring next month. After a forty-year career in public service and sixteen years as Yankton’s Fire Chief, Tom Kurtenbach says it’s time to hang up his hat…. Kurtenbach says that in his career as Yankton’s Fire Chief there have been many highlights and...
YANKTON, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#The Depue Fire Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
US News and World Report

Fire Department Chief Accused of Taking Snowplow

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont fire department chief has been accused of removing a snowplow from a housing cooperative without authority. Police said Rusty Sage, chief of the Marlboro Volunteer Fire Company, was arrested and charged with grand larceny in Brattleboro, the Brattleboro Reformer reported Monday. Brian Emerson,...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
Linn County Leader

Linneus Fire Chief

Linneus Fire Chief Tony Hoskins retires after 20 years of service. Linneus Fire Chief Tony Hoskins has retired after 20 years of service to the community. Hoskins, a lifelong resident of Linneus, and a member of the fire department since 1986, has seen the fire department through many changes. Probably the most notable being the implementation of First Responders to the district. The process involved firemen who also wanted to be First Responders attending multiple classes through Linn County Ambulance District, at the time and doing continuing education throughout the years.
LINN COUNTY, MO
MyNorthwest

Entire fire department in Grays Harbor town resigns in protest

All 12 members of the Cosmopolis Fire Department — situated in Grays Harbor County — resigned in protest over the weekend. The department is comprised entirely of volunteers for the town of roughly 1,600 people. They explained their decision in a post on Facebook, blaming Cosmopolis Mayor Kyle Pauley for removing “necessary funding, and leadership where it was most needed without plans or communication to restructure their organization.”
COSMOPOLIS, WA
bartlesvilleradio.com

House Retires from the Bartlesville Police Department

A member of the Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) retires after 15 years of service. BPD Administrative Assistant Paula House served in her role from November 2006 until December 2021. House also worked in the City Manager's office several years prior to joining the BPD. The Administrative Staff at the BPD...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
abc17news.com

Assistant fire chief killed while working I-70 accident site

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — An assistant fire chief for the Boone County Fire Protection District has died after his vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer while assisting at an accident scene. Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney died in the accident that occurred at 4:33 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 70 near Columbia. A news release from the fire district said a tractor-trailer traveling at a high rate of speed struck Gladney’s vehicle, then struck an ambulance and the truck involved in the earlier crash. Gladney was extricated from his vehicle and taken to a hospital, where he died. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.
COLUMBIA, MO
wbrz.com

Mayor appoints new fire chief after longtime dept. leader retires

BATON ROUGE - The new year will bring a new boss overseeing the Baton Rouge Fire Department. Thursday, Michael Kimble was appointed the new Chief of the Baton Rouge Fire Department. Kimble has worked as a first responder in East Baton Rouge since 2001, having served for both the BRFD and the Zachary Fire Department as a firefighter, investigator and volunteer deputy chief.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Pleasanton Express

POTEET FIRE CHIEF HONORED

The Poteet Volunteer Fire Department’s final meeting of the year included an appreciation award presentation to Fire Chief Curtis Adams (at left), from Assistant Fire Chief Rick Flores. The presentation was made to thank Chief Adams for his dedication and commitment to the Poteet VFD and all he has done for the department and the community.
POTEET, TX
westportct.gov

Fire Chief Robert Yost to Retire in New Year

Westport First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker announced today that she has accepted the retirement letter of Fire Chief Robert Yost, effective January 1, 2022. Ms. Tooker said, “The Town of Westport and its residents have been very fortunate to be the beneficiaries of Rob’s expertise and dedication throughout his 34 years. As Fire Chief, Rob has assured that our firefighters are appropriately recruited, trained, and equipped to serve in their roles of preventing and fighting fires and providing rescue services.
WESTPORT, CT
WBTV

Salisbury Fire Department announces new Battalion Chief

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Fire Chief Robert Parnell has announced the promotion of Lauran McCulloh to the rank of Battalion Chief effective December 25, 2021. Battalion Chief Lauran McCulloh joined the department in 2007 as a Fire Control Specialist and has steadily worked her way through the ranks of Firefighter, Engineer, Lieutenant, Captain, and most recently serving as Interim Battalion Chief. McCulloh, a graduate of South Rowan High School, holds state certifications as a Firefighter II, Fire Officer II, Fire Instructor II, Hazardous Materials Technician, and possesses a National Child Passenger Seat Safety Certification.
SALISBURY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy