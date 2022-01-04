Chief And His Top Assistant Retire From DePue Fire Department

Linneus Fire Chief Tony Hoskins retires after 20 years of service. Linneus Fire Chief Tony Hoskins has retired after 20 years of service to the community. Hoskins, a lifelong resident of Linneus, and a member of the fire department since 1986, has seen the fire department through many changes. Probably the most notable being the implementation of First Responders to the district. The process involved firemen who also wanted to be First Responders attending multiple classes through Linn County Ambulance District, at the time and doing continuing education throughout the years.

LINN COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO