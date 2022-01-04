Chief And His Top Assistant Retire From DePue Fire Department

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Fire Chief Robert Parnell has announced the promotion of Lauran McCulloh to the rank of Battalion Chief effective December 25, 2021. Battalion Chief Lauran McCulloh joined the department in 2007 as a Fire Control Specialist and has steadily worked her way through the ranks of Firefighter, Engineer, Lieutenant, Captain, and most recently serving as Interim Battalion Chief. McCulloh, a graduate of South Rowan High School, holds state certifications as a Firefighter II, Fire Officer II, Fire Instructor II, Hazardous Materials Technician, and possesses a National Child Passenger Seat Safety Certification.
