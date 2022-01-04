ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look Back at the Black-ish Cast's Cutest Moments Ahead of the Final Season

By Kelsie Gibson
WBAL Radio

Tiffany Haddish reacts to Common's breakup comments, Anthony Anderson emotional about 'black-ish', & more

After Common recently explained that he broke up with Tiffany Haddish because of their busy schedules, the Night School star is now responding to his comments. Haddish gave her response on FOX SOUL'S Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored with Jason Lee after Lee interviewed Common. "I was very disappointed," she said or Common, "'cause that's not what you told me."
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘CSI’ Star Tracee Ellis Ross Says Goodbye to Current Show in Emotional Tribute

Earlier this month, CSI alum Tracee Ellis Ross took to her Instagram account to say farewell to her current hit series Black-Ish in an emotional tribute to her co-stars. In the sweet post, the former CSI star declared it is so hard to say goodbye to the Black-Ish family. But she leaves the set full of joy and pride. “It was an honor to go to work every day. To create our hilarious and important show. We changed the landscape of modern primetime television. It is more than a notion to keep rising above the limiting ideas people have for black women. To keep feeling the hits and to keep being free and shining anyway.”
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

1st look at Michelle Obama guest starring on 'Black-ish'

"Black-ish" is welcoming a very special guest for its season 8 premiere: Michelle Obama. The former first lady will be playing herself in the episode, which airs Jan. 4. According to the synopsis, Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) forces Dre (Anthony Anderson) to attend a fundraiser for When We All Vote so they can "make some new couple friends" and "do their part in increasing participation in each and every election." Obama is the special guest at the event and she accepts an invitation for dinner at their home. Cue the usual Johnson family hijinks.
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

Here's Why Black-ish Is Ending After This Season

The eighth and final season of ABC's beloved comedy series, Black-ish, is currently airing, and it's bound to satisfy viewers. It even features a guest appearance by Michelle Obama! Since its release in 2014, the series has received acclaim from critics and audiences alike, earning Golden Globe and Emmy Award wins. Black-ish centers around the Johnsons, an upper-middle-class Black family comprised of father Andre (Anthony Anderson), mother Rainbow (Tracee Elis Ross), and their four children: Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Andre (Marcus Scribner), Jack (Miles Brown), and Diane (Marsai Martin). Outside of highlighting the everyday experiences of the Johnson family, Black-ish also touches on relevant issues facing society today, such as racism, police brutality, and the election of former President Trump, among other topics. Due to the success and popularity of the show, many viewers are left wondering, why is Black-ish ending?
People

Tracee Ellis Ross Personally Asked Michelle Obama to Cameo in Black-ish Season 8 Premiere

Tracee Ellis Ross has revealed how former First Lady Michelle Obama's appearance in the premiere episode of Black-ish's final season came to be. Ross, 49, stars on the sitcom as Rainbow "Bow" Johnson, the matriarch of an upper-class Black family living in Los Angeles. The ABC series, which also features Anthony Anderson, Yara Shahidi, Marsai Martin, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Jenifer Lewis and Laurence Fishburne, will air its season 8 premiere on Tuesday.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Anthony Anderson Talks Returning To Law And Order And Switching Away From Comedy After Black-ish Cancellation

Anthony Anderson is going to be doing some genre transitioning, as he’s returning to Law & Order for the highly-anticipated upcoming 21st season. This change coincides with the end of his long-running ABC sitcom, black-ish. The actor seems to be excited about the move, as he recently posted a first look at his work on the new show. Now, he’s opening up about returning to the long-running legal drama and moving away from comedy for a while.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Diane’s Most Savage Moments On “Black-Ish”

With the final season of Black-ish set to air in 2022, there has never been a better time to recap the savageness of Diane (Marsai Martin), who was unarguably the queen of shade. With the trait she most likely inherited from her grandmother, Ruby, a moment with Diane, especially when she was on her bad day, ended with complete annihilation. If she wasn’t scaring the hell out of her parents or Charlie (Deon Cole), she was unashamedly going in on her siblings or a random parent at the park. While there were some sweet and cute Diane moments, particularly those she shared with her twin, Jack (Miles Brown), every other time was savage time, and these were the most savage of them all:
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross breaks hearts with emotional career update

Tracee Ellis Ross just delivered some bittersweet news about her show Black-ish and to say the response was emotional would be an understatement. The actress took to Instagram with promotional photos for the very last season of the hit show and fans couldn't get over it. Alongside the photos of...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Black-ish, This Is Us Begin Final Seasons, Judge Steve Harvey Bows on ABC

TV's winter season kicks into high gear tonight with the final season premieres of Black-ish and This Is Us, and the premiere of Steve Harvey's new "courtroom comedy." Also today: a trio of new sitcoms make their time period premieres, CBS's FBI franchise returns for the back half of the 2021-2022 season, and more. Here's what's new and noteworthy on TV this Tuesday:
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘This Is Us’ Final Season Debut & ‘FBI’ Lead Tuesday Ratings; ‘black-ish’ & ‘American Auto’ Among Additional Premieres

The Pearsons have returned to NBC for their final chapter in This Is Us, which was the night’s highest-rated title of Tuesday primetime. Returning for its sixth and final season, This Is Us earned a 1.0 rating the 18-49 demo and 5.26 million viewers, besting the other premieres of the night. Starring Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz, This Is Us rose from the Season 5 finale back in May 2021 (0.8, 5.07M), but failed to match the previous season opener in October 2020 (1.3, 7.07M). In true This Is Us premiere fashion, the first...
TV SERIES
TechRadar

How to watch Black-ish season 8 online from anywhere

After eight years on air, it's time to say goodbye to the Johnson family, as Black-ish comes to a close with its eighth and final series. Read on as we detail how to watch Black-ish season 8 online and stream this timely sitcom from anywhere. Watch Black-ish season 8. Premieres:...
TV SERIES
Talking With Tami

‘Black-ish’ Cast Last Photoshoot For Farewell Season

If you have been hiding under a rock and personally I dont blame you lol then you may not be aware that the hit tv show Black-ish is coming to an end, oh no! I loved this show since it first aired in 2014! The final season airs tonight and I’m feeling a certain kinda way! It was a wholesome show full of comedy, fun, historical moments, fashion and so much more! Actress Tracee Ellis Ross was quoted as saying, “Ending a show is hard.” Tracee (Bow) “I’ve spent more time being married to Dre, than not. It’s the longest relationship I’ve had.”
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Try Not to Cry Watching the Cast of Black-ish Say Farewell Ahead of Series Finale

Watch: EXCLUSIVE: "Black-ish" Stars Celebrate Final Season. Black-ish is coming to an end, and we are more than sad-ish. The long-awaited final season of award-winning comedy series Black-ish premieres Jan. 4 on ABC. But before we say goodbye to one of our favorite on-screen families, in an E! exclusive featurette, the cast of the show, including Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis, Marcus Scribner, Marsai Martin and Miles Brown reveal what's to come in season eight as they look back on the legacy of the series.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Down ‘black-ish’ Memory Lane, Remembering ‘Super’ Bob Einstein, Looking Back at 2021, ‘Raid the Fridge’

Starting with the 2014 pilot, ABC replays some of the most memorable episodes of black-ish in anticipation of its final season. An HBO documentary salutes the career and legacy of comic actor/producer Bob “Super Dave” Einstein. Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart riff on the highs and lows of 2021, while Popstar counts down the year’s memorable moments and trends. A new Food Network competition challenges chefs to make magic from whimsically decorated mystery refrigerators.
MOVIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Black-ish: Season Eight Viewer Votes

Where will the Johnsons end up in the eighth and final season of the Black-ish TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Black-ish is cancelled or renewed for season nine (in this case, we know season eight is the end). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the eighth season episodes of Black-ish here.
TV SERIES
