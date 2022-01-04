ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second Round of Grant Funding Available Through the Texas Vaccine Outreach and Education Program

By Chelsea Reber
wtaw.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Department of State Health Services, in partnership with Texas A&M Health, has opened the second round of funding for the Texas Vaccine Outreach and Education Grant Program. DSHS encourages statewide organizations, academic institutions, and community-based organizations of all sizes to apply for the federal funds. The deadline...

