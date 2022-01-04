Nebraska defensive back Nadab Joseph no longer with Husker program

West Virginia's special teams units took a nosedive after a strong start to the season, and the Mountaineers have made a couple of moves recently in order to rebuild them. It began with the addition of Australian punter Ollie Straw, and it continued earlier this week with the addition of Stony Brook transfer Anthony Del Negro. No, the 6-foot-2, 240-pounder is not a kicker or a punter or a long snapper or a returner. He's simply a special teams guy, one that found a lot of success on the third side of the ball with the Seawolves. He has six career blocks, and was named First Team All-Conference in 2020 (spring of 2021) for his efforts.

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO