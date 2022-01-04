Nebraska defensive back Nadab Joseph no longer with Husker program

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The third day of practices for the 2022 All-American Bowl are being held on Thursday, with the East at the Alamodome and the West at Trinity University. 247Sports is on hand to cover the two practices, with over 40 of the 247Sports Composite's top 100-ranked recruits set to be in action including Georgia-bound five-star pass rushers Marvin Jones Jr. and Mykel Williams. Some of the other headliners on the event's roster include Penn State quarterback signee Drew Allar, Ohio State quarterback signee Devin Brown, Clemson quarterback signee Cade Klubnik, unsigned offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., unsigned offensive lineman Earnest Greene, Iowa safety signee Xavier Nwankpa, Alabama offensive line signee Elijah Pritchett, Penn State defensive line signee Dani Dennis-Sutton, Alabama athlete signee Isaiah Bond and unsigned wide receiver Kevin Coleman and USC running back signee Raleek Brown.
Comments / 0