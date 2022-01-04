ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska defensive back Nadab Joseph no longer with Husker program

By Michael Bruntz
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNebraska will begin winter conditioning next week without one of its scholarship cornerbacks. Junior cornerback Nadab Joseph is no longer with the program, an NU spokesman confirmed...

247Sports

Minnesota RB transfer Ky Thomas to visit KU football

Ky Thomas has set a date for a visit to Kansas football. According to a source familiar with Thomas’ transfer portal recruitment, the former Minnesota running back will be on KU’s campus next weekend for a visit. Phog.net first reported the news to VIP subscribers on Wednesday night. During his visit next weekend, Thomas will take in KU basketball's game against West Virginia.
MINNESOTA STATE
247Sports

USF targets WVU assistant for offensive coordinator position

Assistant coach Travis Trickett, a member of head coach Neal Brown's initial staff with roots to the program that run much deeper, is a leading candidate to become the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at USF, sources told EerSports. The transaction is not yet a done deal, but Trickett has nevertheless interviewed for the position.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Indiana finally gets a heavyweight in Bloomington

It took two months but Hoosier season ticket holders finally get to see a high-level opponent tonight on Branch McCracken Court in Bloomington. The Ohio State Buckeyes ranked No. 13 in the country and tied for the Big Ten lead at 3-0, are in for a 7:00 p.m. ET tip in a game that will be broadcast on FS1.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Oklahoma QB signee Nick Evers announces NIL deal with Make-A-Wish foundation

Oklahoma quarterback signee Nick Evers might already be the most popular guy on campus and he’s not even there yet. The four-star prospect announced his new NIL deal with the Make-A-Wish foundation. While NIL gives athletes the opportunity to make money off of their own name, Evers is sending 100% of the proceeds to the foundation. He released a statement Wednesday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Preview: Iowa at No. 23 Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. -- Riding high after Monday's upset win at No. 3 Purdue, No. 23 Wisconsin (11-2, 2-1) returns home to face Iowa (11-3, 1-2) on Thursday. The Hawkeyes have won four-straight in this series, including all three contests last season. However, the Badgers are 13-5 all-time in this series at the Kohl Center.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

All-Conference specialist discusses commitment to WVU Football

West Virginia's special teams units took a nosedive after a strong start to the season, and the Mountaineers have made a couple of moves recently in order to rebuild them. It began with the addition of Australian punter Ollie Straw, and it continued earlier this week with the addition of Stony Brook transfer Anthony Del Negro. No, the 6-foot-2, 240-pounder is not a kicker or a punter or a long snapper or a returner. He's simply a special teams guy, one that found a lot of success on the third side of the ball with the Seawolves. He has six career blocks, and was named First Team All-Conference in 2020 (spring of 2021) for his efforts.
STONY BROOK, NY
247Sports

Bowl Predictions Weren’t All Bad

“I think we learned some things in this bowl season.”. I looked up to see the Grand Geek had come down the hall from the Almost Perfect Picks Department to my modest office. I noticed his brain-trust of Nerds watching from outside their War Room. I waited for him to continue.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Breaking down the early enrollees

South Carolina has seven high school prospects from the 2022 recruiting cycle enrolling this week. The Gamecocks also could have more enrolling at mid-term this semester, including transfer portal quarterback signee Spencer Rattler, but these seven from the high school ranks are either moving in or will move in. They will begin classes this semester and participate in spring practice.
NFL
247Sports

Live Updates: Thursday's All-American Bowl practice

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The third day of practices for the 2022 All-American Bowl are being held on Thursday, with the East at the Alamodome and the West at Trinity University. 247Sports is on hand to cover the two practices, with over 40 of the 247Sports Composite's top 100-ranked recruits set to be in action including Georgia-bound five-star pass rushers Marvin Jones Jr. and Mykel Williams. Some of the other headliners on the event's roster include Penn State quarterback signee Drew Allar, Ohio State quarterback signee Devin Brown, Clemson quarterback signee Cade Klubnik, unsigned offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., unsigned offensive lineman Earnest Greene, Iowa safety signee Xavier Nwankpa, Alabama offensive line signee Elijah Pritchett, Penn State defensive line signee Dani Dennis-Sutton, Alabama athlete signee Isaiah Bond and unsigned wide receiver Kevin Coleman and USC running back signee Raleek Brown.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
247Sports

To’o To’o Arrived Knowing Tide Defense

Looking back at last spring when Alabama was landing a pair of football transfers, one was a two-year starter and the other was a back-up player. As it turned out, that back-up emerged as one of the nation’s most explosive players, a favorite target of the Crimson Tide’s Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, Bryce Young. Former Ohio State wide receiver Jameson Williams has been, as suggested, a jackpot addition to the Bama offense.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Red Wolves travel to Cajuns

Arkansas State (10-3, 1-0) at UL-Lafayette (7-5, 2-0) Series Record: ULL leads 57-29, including 35-9 in Lafayette. (Last: A-State 83-77, 2.6.21) Rankings: CBS Sports RPI, Arkansas State 163.ULL 205; NCAA Net, A-State 185, ULL 133. A-State starters. G Caleb Fields 6-0 So. G Desi Sills G 6-2 Jr. G Marquis...
LAFAYETTE, LA
247Sports

Citrus Bowl most-watched non-New Year's Six game

During ESPN College Gameday Saturday, analysts Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard went on a lengthy rant about, among other things, how bowl games outside the College Football Playoff don't matter. Don't tell that to the Vrbo Citrus Bowl, which featured the Kentucky Wildcats and Iowa Hawkeyes and according to ESPN,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Comments / 0

