NHL

Bruins’ Oskar Steen Setting High Bar For Extended Look In NHL

By Logan Mullen
NESN
NESN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Oskar Steen earned another game in the NHL with his showing against the Detroit Red Wings. Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy admitted as much. But with Karson Kuhlman and, now, Jake DeBrusk in the COVID-19 protocol, Steen is going to get a shot in an elevated role. Steen...

nesn.com

Comments / 0

CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Haggs: Boston Bruins Need To Find An NHL Spot For Steen

The Boston Bruins have long been badly in need of younger players to develop and bust through to challenge for spots at the NHL roster. Jack Studnicka has not been able to do it this season while admittedly not exactly getting a decent stretch to show what he can do after an impressive training camp. But Oskar Steen has done more with fewer chances while getting less fanfare to this point than Studnicka and did it again in last weekend’s matinee win over the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
NESN

Bruins Wrap: David Pastrnak Game Winner Secures 5-3 Win Vs. Devils

Scoring came from everywhere Tuesday as the Boston Bruins responded to adversity again and again against the New Jersey Devils, pulling out a 5-3 victory. With the win, Boston improves to 17-10-2 on the year while the Devils fall to 13-16-5. Here’s the full box score. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY.
NHL
Boston Globe

Oskar Steen playing like he wants to stay with Bruins

The Bruins lately have had their fill of “breakthrough” cases. Enough of them, thank you, to last them at least one pandemic. On Tuesday morning, hours before facing the Devils at the Garden, they learned that Jake DeBrusk again tested positive, COVID-19 forcing the struggling winger to the sidelines for a second time in less than a year.
NHL
hockeyjournal.com

Bruins prospects: How Oskar Steen has made a case for full-time NHL duty

Oskar Steen continues to make the most of his 2021-22 season. The right wing is leading the Providence Bruins in scoring down in the AHL, but providing unlikely offense in a support role with the Boston Bruins on the fourth line in his several callups. With the 23-year-old playing his best stretch of North American hockey by far since signing with the B’s in 2019, Steen is making a legitimate claim to a full-time NHL roster spot.
NHL
cbslocal.com

Oskar Steen Nets His First Career NHL Goal In Truly Bizarre Fashion

BOSTON (CBS) — Players never forget their first professional goal. But no one will forget how Oskar Steen scored his first NHL goal. The 23-year-old forward broke up a 1-1 tie with the New Jersey Devils in the second period at TD Garden on Tuesday night, lighting the lamp in a truly unique and unusual fashion. Nick Foligno sent a backhand attempt at Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood early in the frame, which deflected up to the top of the net.
NHL
NESN

Is David Pastrnak Back? Bruins Star Seized Opportunity In Win Over Devils

David Pastrnak was in a scoring drought since Nov. 30 and was hopeful the NHL pause and holiday break would help him get back on track. The Bruins forward took the first step in righting the ship Tuesday night when he scored what proved to be Boston’s game-winning goal against the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden.
NHL
FanSided

Recap: Bruins extend winning streak to 3 with win over Devils

The year 2022 has been kind to the Boston Bruins and it continued on Tuesday night, with the Bruins defeating the New Jersey Devils 5-3 at the Garden. Five different Bruins potted goals and Linus Ullmark made 23 saves as the Bruins improved to 17-10-2. 1st period. The Bruins got...
NHL
NESN

David Pastrnak Nets First Goal In Month To Put Bruins Ahead Of Devils

David Pastrnak couldn’t have picked a better time to snap his scoreless streak. The Boston Bruins right winger hasn’t found the back of the net as much as he’d like so far this season, but lit the lamp for the ninth time during the 2021-22 campaign Tuesday night against the New Jersey Devils.
NHL
Hockey
NESN

Providence Bruins Sign Tuukka Rask To PTO; Goalie Will Start In AHL This Week

Tuukka Rask officially will begin his next step in his rehab assignment. The Boston Bruins announced the goalie signed a professional tryout (PTO) Thursday morning with the Providence Bruins. Rask is expected to start for the AHL team Jan. 7. Rask has been rehabbing from offseason hip surgery and has...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Tomas Nosek, One More Staff Member In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins continue to have COVID-19 issues. On Wednesday morning, the team placed forward Tomas Nosek in the COVID-19 protocol. The team also added a staff member to the protocol. That news comes one day after the team placed winger Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in COVID-19 protocol. The Bruins had previously placed Karson Kuhlman in protocol over the weekend. The Bruins resumed their season on Saturday after having several games postponed before the holiday break due to COVID outbreaks around the league and within Boston’s roster. The Bruins have won all three of their games since resuming play. Nosek recorded an assist in Tuesday’s win over the Devils, and he contributed with a goal and an assist in the win in Detroit on Sunday. On the season — his first with Boston — he has three goals and four assists in 26 games. The Bruins are set to host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night, before going on a two-game road trip to Tampa (Saturday) and Washington (Monday).
NHL
NESN

Bruins’ Recent Wins Share Key Commonality, Regardless Of Opponent

The Boston Bruins view themselves as a playoff team, as well they should. In such a case, games against the Buffalo Sabres (rebuilding), Detroit Red Wings (up-and-coming but not “there” yet) and the New Jersey Devils (decimated roster) should have led to three wins, and they did. It...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens VP Gorton’s Top Moves as Bruins GM

Officially speaking, Jeff Gorton never got to be the full-time general manager of the Boston Bruins. In hindsight, the current Montreal Canadiens executive vice president of hockey operations probably deserved the title, especially looking back at his best moves in the role on an interim basis. Gorton took over for...
NHL
NESN

Why Matt Grzelcyk Has Stayed On Charlie McAvoy Pair Over Derek Forbort

The Boston Bruins made their plan for the top defensive pairing very clear going into the season: Derek Forbort was going to get a shot with Charlie McAvoy, but they knew they could always go back to Matt Grzelcyk and McAvoy and have an effective combination. Head coach Bruce Cassidy...
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: Penguins host Blues, look to extend winning streak to nine

McDavid out, Matthews likely for Oilers-Maple Leafs. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the two games Wednesday. Penguins aim for ninth straight win. The Pittsburgh Penguins try for their...
NHL
NESN

Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Defeat Devils 5-3

The Black and Gold are rolling. The Bruins remain undefeated in 2022 after a 5-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils. The B?s will look to extend their winning streak to four when the Minnesota Wild come to town on Thursday. Meredith Gorman has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts...
NHL
NESN

Curtis Lazar Opens Scoring In Bruins-Devils (For Nice Payout)

Against all odds, Curtis Lazar found a way to beat a tough angle and put the Boston Bruins up 1-0 early against the New Jersey Devils. Anyone who bet on his long chances to light the lamp first Tuesday night went up early, too. Lazar caught Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood...
NHL
