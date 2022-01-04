ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Five Reasons Why the Comic Book Thanos is the Best

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since he started showing up in the MCU, there’s been a lot of discussion about the mad titan, Thanos. As an Eternal with the Deviant strain, he’s one of the most powerful among his kind in the comics, and it’s been said that he would probably wipe the floor with...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige On Decision To Bring VENOM Into The Marvel Cinematic Universe

In Venom: Let There Be Carnage's mid-credits scene, Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote found themselves suddenly teleported to another world. The dive motel they'd been staying in became a luxury resort, while a news report on television confirmed that the duo had landed in a reality the Spectacular Spider-Man - outed as Peter Parker by J. Jonah Jameson - calls home.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE MARVELS: It Looks Like The CAPTAIN MARVEL Sequel Will Feature Two Surprise MCU Actors - Possible SPOILERS

Captain Marvel 2 is shaping up to be a bigger movie than we ever expected, and while very little has been revealed about the plot, we do know The Marvels will unite Carol Danvers with Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau/Spectrum. Chances are it will be a cosmic adventure based on WandaVision's mid-credits scene, but it looks like the sequel will also include a couple of familiar faces.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Natalie Portman's Comic-Accurate Look as Mighty Thor Surfaces Online

The arrival of the Mighty Thor is upon us. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were beyond thrilled when Natalie Portman made a surprising cameo in Avengers: Endgame, reprising her role as Jane Foster. Many believed it was all for the fan service as Portman stated in the past that she no longer had an interest in making a comeback to the MCU after Thor: The Dark World.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Marvel might have cast its next new Avengers hero

With Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye out of the way, we have more than five months to wait until the next MCU Phase 4 adventure. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens on May 6th, assuming there aren’t any additional release delays. Then again, it’s very likely that Marvel will release a brand new TV show on Disney Plus before then. But we have no idea which of the 2022 Disney Plus projects will come next — the list includes Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight. While we wait for more MCU news, we have plenty of rumors about upcoming Marvel attractions, including a development that teases the official introduction of the next new Avengers member: Marvel’s Ghost Rider.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Brolin
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Movies and Series Coming in 2022: Full MCU Schedule

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow across the Multiverse in 2022. After 2020 became the first year without a Marvel Studios movie since 2009, a pandemic-defying Marvel ushered in Phase 4 of the MCU with an expansion onto the small screen that was anything but "small." In January, the Emmy-winning WandaVision premiered on Disney+ as the first Marvel Studios original series, followed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the multiverse-unleashing Loki, the studios' first-ever animated series What If...?, and holiday hit Hawkeye. In December, after the release of blockbusters Black Widow, Shang-Chi, and Eternals, Marvel wrapped 2021 with Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home, the first film to do what only a spider can: become the only $1 billion-grossing movie of the pandemic era.
MOVIES
Mental_Floss

All 27 Marvel Cinematic Universe Films, Ranked From Best to Worst

When the Marvel Cinematic Universe began all the way back in 2008, few could have predicted the legacy that it would go on to cement in the years that followed. In that time, the franchise has amassed what is undoubtedly the most ambitious shared universe in the history of cinema, bringing together multiple phases for one unique saga comprised of 27 films.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

VENOM 3 Rumored To "Explore The Multiverse" And Finally Pit Eddie Brock Against Spider-Man (But Which One?)

WARNING: Spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home and Venom: Let There Be Carnage follow!. In Venom: Let There Be Carnage's one and only post-credits scene, Eddie Brock was transported to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the stage was seemingly set for a clash with Peter Parker. That didn't happen, though we did catch up with the reporter at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home when he was sent back to his own world (right after saying he should go and find the wall-crawler).
MOVIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn Confirms These Marvel Characters Can't Legally Appear

After The Walt Disney Company absorbed 20th Century Fox you might think that Marvel Studios would have free reign to do anything they want with the characters that have appeared in their decades worth of comics, except for Spider-Man which is still over at Sony. Sadly that is not that case as Guardians of the Galaxy writer/director James Gunn has confirmed at least two characters that he wants to put in the MCU but legally cannot. As he's said before many, many times, Gunn was asked on Twitter about the possibility of using the character Rom Spaceknight in one of his Guardians movies, sadly, despite the fact that he'd love to, he cant.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deviant#Mcu
Cinema Blend

Jeremy Renner Reveals Which Marvel Movie He Absolutely Won’t Re-watch

Jeremy Renner has spent more than a decade playing Marvel’s go-to archer Hawkeye. He’s been in practically every Marvel film since popping up in 2011’s Thor with some exceptions. As an original Avenger, Renner has witnessed the MCU’s evolution as other Avengers have come and gone. Experiencing such changes has led to the Hawkeye star being sensitive about the past. The actor opened up about which Marvel movie won’t be on his re-watch list anytime soon.
MOVIES
geekculture.co

DC Comics Is Still Trying To Make Fans Believe Villain Harley Quinn Is A Hero

After years of learning how to become a better person, Harley Quinn‘s path to redemption in the comics is seemingly complete. The one-time sidekick of the Joker, who made her debut in the seminal Batman: The Animated Series TV show has long been known as a murderous, psychotic and crazy villain, but DC Comics has been attempting to make her a hero in recent year.
COMICS
flickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Marvel’s Timeless #1

Kang the Conqueror declares war on time itself this week as Marvel offers a sneak peek at the next twelve months of the Marvel Universe with Timeless #1; check out the official preview here ahead of the issue’s release this Wednesday…. HOW DO YOU WIN A WAR AGAINST TIME?...
COMICS
Cinema Blend

10 Marvel And DC Characters Who Will Steal The Show In 2022

The year is just about over, so we can now devote our full attention to what’s ahead on the cinematic front in 2022. This will be an especially big year when it comes to Marvel and DC’s live action movies; the MCU has Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever lined up, while DC is expanding its shared cinematic universe with Black Adam, The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, as well as delivering The Batman, which is set in another reality.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy