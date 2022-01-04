ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Fond du Lac Police provide new update on homicide investigation

By Alice Reid
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=415kwh_0dccgZfZ00

Fond du Lac Police detectives have developed two "persons of interest" in a homicide investigation.

Police said Tuesday the two persons of interest are in custody for unrelated probation violations at this time. Detectives are still conducting interviews and a lot of evidence is being processed at the crime lab.

The investigation began in October when police said 26-year-old Benzel T. Rose was found dead from gunshot wounds.

Police didn't release any other information Tuesday, only to say the incident remains under active investigation.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Fond Du Lac, WI
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Lac
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
727K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy