Fond du Lac Police provide new update on homicide investigation

Fond du Lac Police detectives have developed two "persons of interest" in a homicide investigation.

Police said Tuesday the two persons of interest are in custody for unrelated probation violations at this time. Detectives are still conducting interviews and a lot of evidence is being processed at the crime lab.

The investigation began in October when police said 26-year-old Benzel T. Rose was found dead from gunshot wounds.

Police didn't release any other information Tuesday, only to say the incident remains under active investigation.