USF football coach Jeff Scott gets contract extension

University of South Florida head coach Jeff Scott addresses the media in the new Bulls football locker room at the USF Lee Roy Selmon Athletics Center on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 in Tampa. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

USF football coach Jeff Scott has received a two-year contract extension, the Bulls announced Tuesday. His deal runs through the 2026 season.

When Scott was hired in December 2019, the Bulls gave him a five-year deal worth $12.5 million. Scott is 3-18 in two seasons as USF’s head coach.

This story will be updated.

• • •

