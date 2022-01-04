USF football coach Jeff Scott gets contract extension
USF football coach Jeff Scott has received a two-year contract extension, the Bulls announced Tuesday. His deal runs through the 2026 season.
When Scott was hired in December 2019, the Bulls gave him a five-year deal worth $12.5 million. Scott is 3-18 in two seasons as USF’s head coach.
This story will be updated.
