ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Man charged after reports of anti-vaccine protest outside Sajid Javid’s home

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3onHop_0dccgPqJ00

A 60-year-old man has been charged with criminal damage following reports of an anti-vaccine protest outside the Health Secretary’s London home.

A video posted online appears to show a person delivering a letter with an anti-Covid vaccine message to what they claimed was Sajid Javid’s home in Fulham.

In the footage, a man stands outside the property and addresses the camera for several minutes, saying the letter is putting the Health Secretary “personally on notice” for “harming” people in Britain with vaccines.

The video then shows the man being restrained in handcuffs by police officers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05tUmT_0dccgPqJ00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

The Metropolitan Police said Geza Tarjanyi, 60, of Boundary Street, Leyland, Lancashire, was arrested in Fulham on Monday.

The force said Tarjanyi was due to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged with having an article with intent to destroy or damage property.

He was bailed to appear at Isleworth Crown Court on February 1.

Labour’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said on Twitter: “It’s completely unacceptable that anti-vaxxers turned up at Sajid Javid’s home and it’s right that this should be taken seriously by the Police.

“Best wishes to the Health Secretary and his family. They shouldn’t have to deal with this.”

It comes after the Health Secretary said he was “appalled” by the “vile behaviour” of anti-vaccine protesters who entered a test and trace centre in Milton Keynes on December 29.

Speaking on the same day, Mr Javid said spreading lies about vaccines is “something that is costing lives”.

After visiting a vaccination centre in Lambeth, south London, he said: “We are working very hard across Government, particularly the Home Office and the police are doing everything they can to tackle anti-vax protesters that are breaking the law.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Police release image of woman wanted over anti-vaccine protest

Police have released an image of a woman wanted in connection with a theft during an anti-vaccine protest at a Test and Trace centre in Milton Keynes Dozens of people entered the facility and appeared to damage and remove testing equipment in videos shared on social media on Wednesday.Thames Valley Police have now shared a picture of a woman they believe may have information that could help their investigation and urged anyone who recognises her to come forward.It comes after Home Secretary Priti Patel condemned the scenes as “completely unacceptable”, adding that police have her “full support” to take action...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
US News and World Report

French Lawmaker's Residence Attacked in Suspected Anti-Vaccination Protest

PARIS (Reuters) - The garage of a French ruling party lawmaker was set on fire and an adjacent wall scrawled with graffiti by suspected anti-vaccination protesters, as the government prepares to tighten legislation on COVID-19 shots amid soaring infection numbers. In Chambly, north of Paris, the house of Pascal Bois...
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

Police charge man, 60, with criminal damage and 'having an article with intent to destroy property' after anti-vaxxers target Sajid Javid's London home

A 60-year-old man has been charged with criminal damage following reports of an anti-vaccine protest outside the Health Secretary's home in London. Footage posted to social media appeared to show a person delivering a letter with an anti-Covid vaccine message to what they claimed was Sajid Javid's home in Fulham.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Police investigate after anti-vaccine protesters invade Test and Trace centre

Priti Patel has confirmed that there will be a police investigation after anti-vaccine protesters invaded a Test and Trace centre. The Home Secretary condemned the incident, in which dozens of protesters entered the facility in Milton Keynes on Wednesday and appeared to damage and remove testing equipment in videos shared on social media.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Fulham#South London#Home#Anti Covid#The Metropolitan Police#Isleworth Crown Court#Labour#Twitter#The Home Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

Edward Colston statue trial: Four cleared of criminal damage for toppling memorial

Four protesters have been found not guilty of causing criminal damage after toppling the statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol during a Black Lives Matter protest.The bronze memorial to the 17th century slave merchant was pulled down during a protest on 7 June 2020, before being rolled into the city’s harbour.Although a huge crowd of people were involved, just four people faced trial.Rhian Graham, 30, Milo Ponsford, 26, and Sage Willoughby, 22, were caught on CCTV passing the ropes around the statue that were used to pull it down.Jake Skuse, 33, was accused of orchestrating a plan to...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Covid news – live: MP to stand trial after ‘travelling while infected’ as 24 trusts declare critical incidents

MP Margaret Ferrier is accused of wilfully exposing people "to the risk of infection, illness and death" by visiting various places in the Glasgow area and London having been told to self-isolate in late September 2020.Ferrier, 61, an independent MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West, pleaded not guilty to the charge when she appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday.Prosecutors allege that having booked a test for Covid-19, Ferrier put people at risk by visiting places including Lifestyle Leisure Centre, Vanilla Salon and Sweet P Boutique in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, St Mungo's Church in Glasgow and Vic's Bar in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Shropshire Star

Woman arrested after two sets of twin boys die in house fire

The 27-year-old has been detained on suspicion of child neglect. A woman has been arrested after two sets of twin boys, aged three and four, died in a devastating house fire in south London. The 27-year-old has been held on suspicion of child neglect, the Metropolitan Police said. Fire crews...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
110K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy