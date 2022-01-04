ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing woman was last seen hiking Appalachian Trail

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
 1 day ago
SHENANDOAH NATIONAL PARK —The Shenandoah National Park Services has asked for help finding a missing hiker.

Britney Pulley, 33, was last since Christmas Eve hiking north on the Appalachian Trail from McCormick Gap.

"She was last seen wearing a black coat, navy beanie, and black gloves," Park Services said. "She may also be equipped with a blue/gray Ozark one person tent, a green Teton 651 backpack, and a WACOOL hydration pack."

Anyone with information was asked to call Shenandoah National Park at 540-999-3422 or email SHEN_Communications@NPS.gov.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

