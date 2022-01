The small town of Morrisville, North Carolina, has just landed a mammoth economic victory, with developers committing to build a $1B mixed-use life sciences campus this week. But the development, one of the largest of its kind in the Southeast, wouldn't have happened without a coordinated effort to change the town's zoning in time to secure the project. Morrisville Mayor TJ Cawley said the land use changes, along with a new access road, were critical to avoid the 400-acre property turning into another warehouse.

