ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Judge rejects Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's bid to dismiss charges

The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dVQX7_0dccg2s500

A federal judge on Monday shot down Rep. Jeff Fortenberry 's (R-Neb.) attempt to dismiss the charges he is facing for allegedly lying to authorities about illegal campaign contributions.

U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. denied the congressman's motion to dismiss the case, The Associated Press reported.

Fortenberry's attorneys had argued that the charges should be dropped on the grounds that the congressman gave his statement to authorities in his home in Nebraska and in Washington, D.C., rather than in the judicial district of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, where the suit was filed.

In October, Fortenberry was indicted for allegedly concealing information and making false statements to authorities regarding illegal campaign contributions funneled into the U.S. from Nigerian billionaire Gilbert Chagoury. According to authorities, a group in California funneled $30,000 of Chagoury's money to Fortenberry's 2016 campaign.

Foreign nationals are forbidden from contributing to U.S. election campaigns. The co-host of a fundraiser for Fortenberry allegedly informed him in 2016 that the funds "probably did come from Gilbert Chagoury."

But the indictment against the congressman alleges that despite being informed of the origin of the funds, Fortenberry failed to file an amended report wit the Federal Election Commission.

Blumenfeld wrote that "because Defendant’s allegedly false statements were directed at federal investigative efforts occurring in this district, the Court finds that venue is proper in the Central District of California."

In addition to Fortenberry's motion to dismiss the charges, the AP reported that Blumenfeld also rejected the representative's arguments that he did not have a legal duty to disclose the information about the contributions, as well as his claim that prosecutors had trumped up multiple charges from one offense.

The judge also denied a motion to dismiss a prosecutor who Fortenberry's attorneys have claimed misled the congressman on why authorities wanted to interview him.

"This case still has enormous flaws, which have existed from the earliest days of the investigation and remain even after today’s decision," Fortenberry campaign spokesperson Chad Kolton said, according to the AP.

"Mr. Fortenberry has always had great faith in the American people’s ability to judge what is fair and just. Nebraskans will see this case clearly for what it is: a California prosecutor’s attempt to use deceptive investigative tactics to set up a widely respected member of Congress," Kolton said.

The Hill has reached out to Fortenberry's attorneys for further comment.

The indictment against Fortenberry, which was returned by a federal jury last year, alleged that he "knowingly and willfully falsified, concealed, and covered up by trick, scheme, and device material facts” about the campaign contributions."

Soon after he was indicted, Fortenberry stepped down from his committee assignments, as is required by House rules.

The Nebraska representative has maintained that he committed no wrongdoing. In a video statement last year, he said, "We will fight these charges. I did not lie to them."

"About 5 1/2 years ago, a person from overseas illegally moved money to my campaign — I didn't know anything about this — and used some other Americans to do so they were all caught and punished thankfully," he said.

Comments / 16

Jeb Stuart
1d ago

👍 GREAT decision, U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. These CONServatives truly believe they're above the law.

Reply(1)
13
Dapp62
22h ago

This is not surprising, and what a lot of them done is took playbook from Donald Trump, about stonewalling and dodging the justice system through the courts, there's one time it didn't work.. these judges are seeing right through these people.

Reply
3
Related
doniphanherald.com

Can Rep. Jeff Fortenberry survive indictment for allegedly lying to the FBI?

Two months ago, a political lightning bolt struck in Nebraska as federal prosecutors announced indictments against U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry for allegedly lying to the FBI. Suddenly, the seemingly safe 1st Congressional District seat occupied by the Lincoln Republican since 2005 was in peril. Behind the scenes, GOP operatives quickly...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wbaltv.com

Split verdict in federal case against prominent Baltimore defense attorney

After three days of deliberation, a jury on Tuesday returned a verdict in the federal case against a prominent Baltimore defense attorney. The jury found Kenneth Ravenell guilty of conspiracy to commit money laundering but acquitted him of both racketeering conspiracy and drug conspiracy charges. Ravenell, 61, of Monkton, declined...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
City
Washington, NE
Local
California Government
State
Nebraska State
The Independent

Judge rejects Michael Flynn lawsuit against 6 January committee a day after he filed it

Michael Flynn has lost his bid in court to block the House Select Committee investigating the 6 January riots from obtaining his phone records in the lead up to the insurrection.The committee informed the former national security adviser that it wanted to question him about a meeting he had with Donald Trump and others at the White House last December.At the meeting, the group allegedly “discussed seizing voting machines, declaring a national emergency, invoking certain national security emergency powers, and continuing to spread the message that the November 2020 election had been tainted by widespread fraud,” reported CNBC.Mr Flynn...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Omaha.com

Biden signs into law ALS bill sponsored by Rep. Jeff Fortenberry

LINCOLN — Calling it a bill that would give people “a fighting chance” against a deadly disease, President Joe Biden signed into law Thursday the “Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act.”. The bill appropriates $100 million a year over the next five years to...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Fortenberry
klin.com

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry Lauds ACT for ALS

Legislation authored by Nebraska US Congessman Jeff Fortenberry is now law. The Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act (ACT for ALS) was signed into law Thursday by President Joe Biden. “It’s been a long, tough road to this miraculous moment, but ACT for ALS is now the law...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Associated Press#The U S District Court#Nigerian#Chagoury#Ap
WIVB

Judge denies motion to dismiss charges against Betty Jean Grant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The case against former Erie County Legislator Betty Jean Grant is going to continue, a judge has ruled. On Tuesday, Judge Andrew LoTempio denied Grant’s attorney’s motion to dismiss the charges against her. This comes after Grant, 73, was accused of harassment and...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Napa Valley Register

Judge to rule on Prince Andrew case dismissal suit

A judge was mostly dismissive Tuesday of oral arguments by a lawyer for Prince Andrew who wants to win fast dismissal of a lawsuit alleging that the prince two decades ago sexually assaulted a 17-year-old American who was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan did not immediately rule at the end of a video conference, but he made clear that he was not leaning Andrew’s way as he rejected much of the reasoning offered by the prince's attorney, Andrew Brettler, who said the case “should absolutely be dismissed.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

435K+
Followers
52K+
Post
322M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy