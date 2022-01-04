Johnstown man sentenced after distributing nearly 100 grams of heroin

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Tuesday that the man from Johnstown was sentenced in federal court stemming from a 2018 drug-trafficking investigation.

Willie Gene Gulley, Jr., 52, was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson to a total of 64 months in prison and 3 years supervised release on his convictions of distributing heroin as well as violations of supervised release.

Gulley was charged for distributing less than 100 grams of heroin in 2018, according to information presented to the court. As a result of these charges and conviction, Gulley violated terms of supervised release from two prior federal convictions for drug trafficking.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

Chung commended the Laurel Highlands Resident Agency of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Cambria County Drug Task Force for the investigation that led to the successful prosecution of Gulley.

Note: The video originally aired when Gulley pleaded guilty.

