The Cannabis Investment Pick For 2022? Cannabis Daily January 4, 2022

By Asli Tolon Coskun
 1 day ago
Flora Growth Expands Product Distribution Through Walmart.com and Coppel in Mexico $FLGC. Bad News for commercial...

What To Invest In for 2022

Most investors are likely happy with the stock market's overall performance in 2021, as the S&P 500 index posted a 26.9% gain in 2021. Learn: Do You Know the Differences Between the Stock...
Agrify Buys PurePressure For $9M, Touts Establishing World's Largest Cannabis And Hemp Extraction Provider

Vertically integrated cannabis company Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) confirmed Wednesday that it has completed its $9 million acquisition of PurePressure, a provider of solventless extraction and advanced ice water hash-processing equipment for the cannabis and hemp industries. The news comes on the heels of the company’s definitive agreement for its largest...
3 Cannabis Bills Investors Should Watch In 2022

Cannabis stocks took a beating in 2021, in large part due to the lack of progress on U.S. cannabis reform. Investors had high hopes after Democrats secured control of the White House and both houses of Congress in the November 2020 election, but Bank of America analyst Lisa Lewandowski said Wednesday that the Democrat-led 117th session of Congress has dropped the ball on cannabis up to this point.
Saratoga Investment: Q3 Earnings Insights

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Saratoga Investment missed estimated earnings by 1.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.54, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
Earnings Scheduled For January 6, 2022

• Northern Technologies (NASDAQ:NTIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $16.90 million. • Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $140.41 million. • Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.11...
Leading And Lagging Sectors For January 6, 2022

(NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Energy Select Sector 60.39 1.20 2.02 199.3K. (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Financial 40.55 0.45 1.12 442.5K. (NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Industrial 106.55 0.52 0.49 33.1K. (NYSE:XLRE) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 49.63 0.16 0.32 9.4K.
Fintech Focus For January 6, 2022

One Big Thing In Fintech: The rate of adoption is best characterized by the s-curve, a mathematical graph that plots growth against time. At the outset, growth is slow in relation to the time that passes. With time, however, growth accelerates rapidly as the majority adopt the innovation. According to...
Emerald Holding buys cannabis events company MJBiz

Trade show producer Emerald Holding Inc. has completed a $120 million acquisition of cannabis events and media company MJBiz, the company said on Tuesday. MJBiz runs MJBizCon, a trade show in Las Vegas that drew 27,000 people in October. MJBiz generated $13.7 million in Ebitda and revenue of $27 million in 2021. It also owns media brands MJBizDaily, Hemp Industry Daily and MJBiz Magazine. Emerald Holding Inc. Emerald Holding, which is backed by institutional investor Onex Corp. that produces more than 140 annual events, matchmaking, and lead-gen services. Shares of Emerald Holding are down 19.6% in the last 12 months.
Why Curaleaf Remains Among Top Cannabis Picks - Analyst's Thoughts On Recent Acquisition Spree

In November, Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) reported its third-quarter earnings, revealing a 74% year-over-year increase in revenue to $182.41 million. At the time, Boris Jordan, executive chairman of the company said that despite “some transient headwinds” during the period, Curaleaf remains “on track to achieve our $1.2 to $1.3 billion annual revenue guidance.”
5 Stocks To Watch For January 6, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $32.74 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares gained 0.7% to $54.40 in after-hours trading. Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:...
