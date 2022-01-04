The Cannabis Investment Pick For 2022? Cannabis Daily January 4, 2022

Trade show producer Emerald Holding Inc. has completed a $120 million acquisition of cannabis events and media company MJBiz, the company said on Tuesday. MJBiz runs MJBizCon, a trade show in Las Vegas that drew 27,000 people in October. MJBiz generated $13.7 million in Ebitda and revenue of $27 million in 2021. It also owns media brands MJBizDaily, Hemp Industry Daily and MJBiz Magazine. Emerald Holding Inc. Emerald Holding, which is backed by institutional investor Onex Corp. that produces more than 140 annual events, matchmaking, and lead-gen services. Shares of Emerald Holding are down 19.6% in the last 12 months.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO