WashCo. man pleads guilty to sex abuse, offering victim meth

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
 1 day ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Washington County man pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual abuse after he attacked and sexually assaulted a woman in Cornelius on New Year’s Day, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

On Saturday, Kenneth William Thomas, a convicted sex offender, offered a 21-year-old woman methamphetamine at a bus stop. After she refused officials said the two boarded the same bus.

Thomas followed the woman when she got off in Forest Grove. He grabbed her from behind, holding her neck and mouth with his hands, and asked her if she was ready to die. Authorities said he then pressed himself against the woman “while in an aroused state, and they continued to struggle until the victim was able to escape his grasp.”

People nearby heard the woman scream and called police.

Forest Grove police found Thomas a few blocks away with a knife, latex gloves and sex toys. According to police, Thomas admitted to using methamphetamine that day, along with having contact with the victim but claimed he never touched her.

According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, the woman positively identified Thomas as her attacker.

Thomas was sentenced to 75 months in prison and will be serving his time at the Oregon Department of Corrections.

