ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Court asked to require accredited lab in GOP ‘investigation’

By The Associated Press
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TIYlK_0dcceZb900

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dominion Voting Systems wants to restrict any inspection of its voting machines as part of what Republican lawmakers call a “forensic investigation” of Pennsylvania’s 2020 election to a laboratory that has specific credentials.

The Denver-based voting-system manufacturer filed paperwork in court Monday evening as Republican lawmakers are planning to inspect Dominion’s machines and software in southern Pennsylvania’s sparsely populated Fulton County using an unaccredited contractor that has no election experience.

Pa. Turnpike toll increases for 2022 about to begin

Dominion’s voting equipment has been at the center of conspiracy theories about the presidential election and it has filed defamation lawsuits against right-wing broadcasters and Trump allies.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Washington Post

The most dangerous conservative judges aren’t on the Supreme Court

The Republican-appointed judges serving on state courts and lower-level federal courts don’t get nearly as much attention as those on the U.S. Supreme Court. But those judges are some of the most important — and, unfortunately, most dangerous — figures in American politics. Limiting the radicalism of the current Republican Party will be difficult with a judiciary packed with GOP partisans writing Trumpism into law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wbrc.com

House GOP backs end of handgun permit requirement

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Republicans in the Alabama House of Representatives say abolishing the permit requirement to carry a concealed handgun will be among their top priorities in the upcoming legislative session. The Alabama House Republican Caucus on Wednesday announced a legislative agenda that includes the so-called “constitutional carry” legislation....
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Independent

Capitol riot committee will submit evidence of crimes for prosecution, chairman says

The chairman of the committee investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol in the House have said that the lawmakers on the panel are duty-bound to submit any evidence of potential criminal activity uncovered by their investigation to the Justice Department, even if Republicans threaten retaliation.Rep Bennie Thompson told ABC’s This Week on Sunday that the committee would not hesitate to refer allies of former President Donald Trump – including, potentially, members of Congress – to the Justice Department for prosecution should the panel uncover evidence of criminal acts having been committed.His warning comes as political analysts have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dominion Voting Systems#Lawsuits#Voting Machines#Gop#Ap#Republican#Nexstar Media Inc
arcamax.com

Supreme Court asked to review 'Remain in Mexico' termination

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department urged the Supreme Court on Wednesday to reconsider lower court rulings that required the Biden administration to revive a contested Trump-era program forcing asylum-seekers back to Mexico. The contested court rulings required administration officials to reinstate the so-called Remain in Mexico program — formally...
U.S. POLITICS
KARE 11

Supreme Court will decide Biden vaccine mandate cases in early January

MINNEAPOLIS — The U.S. Supreme Court is now set to settle a months-long legal battle over President Joe Biden's federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The high court will hear arguments for two cases on Jan. 7, 2022: The administration's vaccine-or-test mandate for large private companies, and on the vaccine mandate for health care workers at facilities which receive federal funding.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WHYY

Supreme Court to hold special session on Biden administration’s vaccine requirements

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. The Supreme Court says it will hold a special session in just over two weeks to hear arguments on the Biden administration’s vaccine or testing requirement for large employers and a separate vaccine requirement for healthcare workers, an announcement that comes amid rising coronavirus cases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Valley News

Federal appeals court denies Biden’s attempt to move vaccine mandate case to a more liberal courtroom

Brianna Lyman The Daily Caller The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a motion filed by the Biden administration Friday, Dec. 3, that would transfer the OSHA vaccine mandate case to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. The court refused to allow the case to be moved to the circuit court in Washington, D.C., and ruled each side must file their arguments by Dec. 10, despite petitioners’ request. President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate, which was set to take effect Jan. 4, was temporarily halted by the 5th Circuit, with the case then moving to the 6th Circuit to determine whether to maintain the 5th Circuit’s halt. The 5th Circuit ruled that the petitions “give cause to believe there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the Mandate.” The rule would hav.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

The smoking gun that Liz Cheney is looking for on Trump comes into view

For weeks, Rep. Liz Cheney has hinted that the House select committee examining Jan. 6 might urge the Justice Department to consider prosecuting Donald Trump. The grounds for this criminal referral might be that Trump obstructed the “official proceeding” in which Congress counts presidential electors. Opinions to start...
POTUS
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks for Social Security Recipients in February 2022? | Latest Update

COVID- The number of Omicron virus strain infections in the United States has grown by 19, underscoring the need of conducting the fourth stimulation check as soon as possible. According to marcanews.com, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to approve legislation that would provide seniors with an additional $1,400 stimulus check as part of the federal stimulus package.
BUSINESS
mediaite.com

Eric Swalwell Tells MSNBC That 2022 Could Be the ‘Last’ U.S. Election Ever if Democrats Don’t Win

Rep. Eric Swalwell (R-CA) had a warning for viewers on MSNBC Monday: If you don’t vote Democrat in 2022, you may never get to vote again. Appearing on All In with Chris Hayes, the California congressman dialed up the traditional most important election of our lifetimes rhetoric to a 16 — by arguing that a defeat of Democrats in the midterms could result in the end of U.S. elections. Swalwell, in his argument, pointed to a number of Republican state legislatures which he believes are taking steps to potentially overturn victories by Democrats.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

'The View' co-host Ana Navarro: Trump wasn't legitimately elected in 2016, he got 'help from the Russians'

"The View" co-host and CNN commentator Ana Navarro said Tuesday that she didn't believe Donald Trump was legitimately elected president in 2016. In a segment looking ahead to the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Navarro said that while she felt Trump was elected with "help from the Russians," she would never encourage using force to atone for that injustice in her eyes. However, one of her co-hosts immediately suggested after she spoke that not accepting President Biden as legitimate was dangerous.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WKBN

WKBN

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy