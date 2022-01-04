ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

WAC Announces Women’s Basketball Schedule Update

By Staff Reports The Huntsville Item
Huntsville Item
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER – The Western Athletic Conference has announced changes to its...

www.itemonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hartford Courant

UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma slams former Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw for comments on UConn’s ‘outsized’ influence in sport

The Geno Auriemma-Muffet McGraw rivalry may be over on the court, but that didn’t stop the two legendary coaches from trading jabs. McGraw, who coached at Notre Dame from 1987 until her 2020 retirement, criticized what she views as UConn’s “outsized” influence in the sport — from media coverage to recruiting rankings to Olympic team representation to national player of the year nominations — ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
iheart.com

HS Basketball Coach Suspended After 92 to 4 Win

A Connecticut girls varsity basketball coach has been suspended the school is apologizing after a blowout win on Monday night. Sacred Heart Academy beat Lyman Hall 92 to 4. “They fast breaked the entire game right to the end. They never went into a zone and continued to push the ball up the court and shoot threes wherever they could. They showed no mercy throughout,” Lyman Hall coach Tom Lipka told CT Insider.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
heartlandcollegesports.com

COVID Becoming Problem for Oklahoma State, Texas Tech

Oklahoma State and Texas Tech became the latest Big 12 women’s programs to lose non-conference games due to COVID-19, and it’s unclear if it could impact league games. The two programs canceled their remaining non-conference schedule. Oklahoma State was set to play Tulsa on Dec. 28, while Texas Tech was set to play Incarnate Word on Dec. 29.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wac
Huntsville Item

No. 10 Michigan State beats Nebraska 79-67 for 8th straight

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Freshman guard Max Christie scored a season-high 21 points and Gabe Brown added 14 to help No. 10 Michigan State pull away and beat Nebraska 79-67 on Wednesday night for its eighth victory in a row. The Spartans (13-2, 4-0 Big Ten) led by...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
voiceofmotown.com

Where in the World is Kevin Pittsnogle?

Morgantown, West Virginia – Recently, former West Virginia star forward Kevin Pittsnogle sat courtside at the West Virginia Mountaineers home game inside the WVU Coliseum against Radford. Pittsnogle, who is adored and admired in Morgantown, West Virginia, tried his very best to fit in with the crowd. Kevin Pittsnogle...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTNH

Friday’s UConn women’s basketball game at Villanova canceled

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The BIG EAST Conference canceled UConn women’s basketball upcoming game against Villanova, which was scheduled for Friday, Jan. 7. Officials said it was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within UConn’s program. The BIG EAST previously canceled three UConn games over COVID-19 concerns in the program, including Wednesday’s game at Georgetown. The […]
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy