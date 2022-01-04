WAC Announces Women’s Basketball Schedule Update

The Geno Auriemma-Muffet McGraw rivalry may be over on the court, but that didn’t stop the two legendary coaches from trading jabs. McGraw, who coached at Notre Dame from 1987 until her 2020 retirement, criticized what she views as UConn’s “outsized” influence in the sport — from media coverage to recruiting rankings to Olympic team representation to national player of the year nominations — ...
A Connecticut girls varsity basketball coach has been suspended the school is apologizing after a blowout win on Monday night. Sacred Heart Academy beat Lyman Hall 92 to 4. “They fast breaked the entire game right to the end. They never went into a zone and continued to push the ball up the court and shoot threes wherever they could. They showed no mercy throughout,” Lyman Hall coach Tom Lipka told CT Insider.
Former NFL quarterback Charlie Batch offered Caleb Williams a $1 million NIL deal to leave Oklahoma and bypass USC and Georgia to go to his alma mater. If you don’t like the idea of the transfer portal and NIL intersecting to truly create a sense of free agency in college football, then look away.
EAST LANSING — It has been one of the biggest questions all fall, and in the first few months of winter, around Michigan State sports: When might Maliq Carr and Keon Coleman make the transition from football to basketball?. The answer — both of when and if — remains...
Oklahoma State and Texas Tech became the latest Big 12 women’s programs to lose non-conference games due to COVID-19, and it’s unclear if it could impact league games. The two programs canceled their remaining non-conference schedule. Oklahoma State was set to play Tulsa on Dec. 28, while Texas Tech was set to play Incarnate Word on Dec. 29.
Columnist Jim Polzin asked Badgers fans on Twitter what they thought of the 23rd-ranked University of Wisconsin men's basketball team's 74-69 win over the 3rd-ranked Purdue Boilermakers in a Big Ten showdown Monday night at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Here's what fans were saying after the Badgers continued...
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Freshman guard Max Christie scored a season-high 21 points and Gabe Brown added 14 to help No. 10 Michigan State pull away and beat Nebraska 79-67 on Wednesday night for its eighth victory in a row. The Spartans (13-2, 4-0 Big Ten) led by...
Morgantown, West Virginia – Recently, former West Virginia star forward Kevin Pittsnogle sat courtside at the West Virginia Mountaineers home game inside the WVU Coliseum against Radford. Pittsnogle, who is adored and admired in Morgantown, West Virginia, tried his very best to fit in with the crowd. Kevin Pittsnogle...
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The BIG EAST Conference canceled UConn women’s basketball upcoming game against Villanova, which was scheduled for Friday, Jan. 7. Officials said it was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within UConn’s program. The BIG EAST previously canceled three UConn games over COVID-19 concerns in the program, including Wednesday’s game at Georgetown. The […]
MEC Basketball - Jan. 5, 2022. MBB: Remains scheduled - 7:30 p.m. Fairmont State Women's Basketball is set to play on Saturday, January 8th at 2:00 p.m. against Notre Dame College inside Joe Retton Arena. You can catch the live stream of the contest here and live stats here.
PHOENIX, Ariz. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's basketball team (4-8, 0-1 WAC) hits the road for their first Western Athletic Conference (WAC) road trip of the season as it visits the Grand Canyon University (GCU) Antelopes (8-4, 1-0 WAC) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the GCU Arena.
Comments / 0