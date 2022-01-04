ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US five-year yield highest since February 2020 in bond selloff

By Elizabeth Stanton
theedgemarkets.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Jan 4): Treasury yields rose a second day, with five-year rates hitting the highest since before the pandemic took hold in the US, amid increasing conviction that the Federal Reserve will raise rates at...

MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
STOCKS
Kenosha News.com

Anticipation that Fed will raise rates sends stocks lower

Stocks slumped and bond yields rose Wednesday as Wall Street interpreted the minutes from the Federal Reserve's recent meeting of policymakers as a sign the central bank is poised to move faster to raise interest rates this year as it battles inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.9%, its biggest drop...
STOCKS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

More weakness in technology stocks leaves US indexes lower

Technology and health care companies helped pull stocks lower on Wall Street Thursday, driving the market indexes deeper into the red for the first week of the year. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% after wobbling between gains and losses for much of the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also gave up an early gain, shedding 0.5%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.1% a day after posting its biggest drop in nearly a year.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Dips, Nasdaq Reverses Slightly Higher; Bond Yields Rise Again

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded lower in today's stock market while the Nasdaq composite reversed higher after falling 1% intraday. Financials and energy sectors are showing continued strength this week. Stock Market Today. Just after 12 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrials were trading down 0.3%. The Nasdaq composite...
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall Street's Fed headache lingers as stocks decline, Treasuries gain

BOSTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's headache over the potential of a relatively fast pullback from stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve lingered Thursday as stocks sold off again and government bond yields mostly marched higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 170.64 points, or 0.47%, to 36,236.47,...
STOCKS
WTAJ

US average long-term mortgage rates rise; 30-year at 3.22%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose in the past week to start the new year. They reached their highest level since May 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, yet remained historically low. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan increased to […]
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Fed signals trigger world stocks, bonds sell-off

LONDON/SHANGHAI (Jan 6): Stock markets were deep in the red and some key government bond yields climbed to their highest in years on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve signalled the possibility of faster-than-expected US rate hikes and stimulus withdrawal. Both Asia and Europe's bourses fell heavily after Wall Street's tech-heavy...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Futures dip as tech stocks extend fall; Fed minutes eyed

(Reuters) -U.S. stock indexes were set for a lower open on Wednesday ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December meeting, as big technology stocks extended their fall. The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted an all-time closing high on Tuesday as market participants rotated into economically sensitive energy, financials...
STOCKS
WTAJ

US stocks slump after minutes from Fed meeting rattle market

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday after the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting of policymakers signaled increasing concerns about inflation. The S&P 500 was down 1.3% as of 3:03 p.m. Eastern. Technology companies accounted for much of the decline in the benchmark index, which had been down about 0.4% […]
STOCKS
Gephardt Daily

Dow falls 392 points as Fed signals more aggressive interest rate spike

Jan. 5 (UPI) — U.S. markets plummeted Wednesday after the Federal Reserve discussed plans to raise interest rates more aggressively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 392 points, or 1.07%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.84% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 3.34% as tech stocks were among the hardest hit.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Gold sinks 2% Thursday in bullion's first settlement after Fed minutes

Gold futures ended sharply lower Thursday, marking the sharpest daily slump for the precious metal in over six weeks, a day after minutes from the Federal Reserve's December gathering showed that officials thought rate increases could come sooner and possibly at a faster pace then they previously expected as inflation runs hot. Inflation is usually a boon for bullion but the prospect of higher rates is dulling the appeal of gold against Treasury yields, which also were seeing their rates rising. February gold on Thursday ended down $35.90, or 2%, to reach $1,789.20 an ounce.
BUSINESS
The Independent

FTSE drops for first time this year as Fed minutes spark sell-off

Traders in Europe gave back some of the gains they made in the first two days of 2022 on Thursday after an update from the US central bank left them worried that it might reduce its Covid support sooner than expected.Markets across the continent fell over the day while in the US indexes were also subdued.European traders were reacting to minutes from the Federal Reserve in which the central bankers said that they might be forced to hike interest rates and start to unwind asset purchases.The minutes, from a meeting held in mid-December, showed that officials are worried about price...
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Major U.S. indexes end red, but banks on fire

Jan 6 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. MAJOR U.S. INDEXES END RED, BUT BANKS ON FIRE (1605 EST/2105 GMT) After a jittery start to Thursday, U.S. stocks stabilized a little...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

