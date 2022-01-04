How journaling can improve self-awareness

Contrary to the popular belief, music can be helpful when you study, as long as it is something you have chosen and not the neighbors that are playing something you cannot stand. Seriously, though, the secret of this musical trick that helps one learn can be explained in simple terms. Your brain focuses on something you like, and your cognitive functions receive a well-needed boost. Just think about dancing along in your chair as you feel inspired and motivated, and you will see how it can be helpful as you approach complex subjects with an open mind and remain within your comfort zone!

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO