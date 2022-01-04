Bruce Maiben, Boyfriend Of Sherell Pringle, Now Charged With Her Murder

LYNN (CBS) — The boyfriend of Sherell Pringle has now been charged with her murder. Bruce Maiben appeared before a judge on Tuesday for a dangerousness hearing when prosecutors updated the charges against him.

Forty-four-year-old Maiben is being held without bail.

Prosecutors did not lay out any new evidence. A grand jury will now hear the case.

Pringle’s body was found along Route 107 in Saugus on December 21 after she disappeared a few days prior. Police said Pringle was supposed to be on a date with Maiben and when she didn’t come home, her teenage son reported her missing.

Maiben is also charged with larceny over $1200, tampering with evidence, and obstruction of justice.