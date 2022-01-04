ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Bruce Maiben, Boyfriend Of Sherell Pringle, Now Charged With Her Murder

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3frCej_0dccdzJi00

LYNN (CBS) — The boyfriend of Sherell Pringle has now been charged with her murder. Bruce Maiben appeared before a judge on Tuesday for a dangerousness hearing when prosecutors updated the charges against him.

Forty-four-year-old Maiben is being held without bail.

Prosecutors did not lay out any new evidence. A grand jury will now hear the case.

Pringle’s body was found along Route 107 in Saugus on December 21 after she disappeared a few days prior. Police said Pringle was supposed to be on a date with Maiben and when she didn’t come home, her teenage son reported her missing.

Maiben is also charged with larceny over $1200, tampering with evidence, and obstruction of justice.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
wjol.com

Joliet Man Charged in Connection with Uncle’s Murder

A 31-year-old Joliet man has been charged in connection to the murder of his uncle. It was at 3:35pm on Wednesday, December 8th that Joliet Police were called to the 900 block of Natoma Court for a domestic disturbance. A female victim told officers she had been battered by her ex-boyfriend. The ex, Anthony Harames, refused to exit the residence for police which led to a multiple-hour standoff. Eventually Harames was taken into custody without incident.
JOLIET, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynn, MA
Lynn, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Saugus, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Woman Arrested After Murdering Boyfriend With Sword

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO –– A 32-year-old woman is facing a murder charge after allegedly killing her boyfriend with a sword on Christmas Eve. According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Brittany Wilson called 9-1-1 to report the murder. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Brittany Wilson...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
WAFB.com

Aunt charged with capital murder in the death of her 4-year-old nephew

EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) – A woman in Texas was re-indicted on capital murder charges after her 4-year-old nephew died, according to a news release from the El Paso Police Department. Police say 31-year-old Jessica Nuñez is accused of injuring her niece and nephew while acting as a...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Grand Jury#Police#Forty Four#Route 107
Deadline

Angela Kukawski Dies: Business Manager To Kardashians Was Victim Of Suspected Homicide; Boyfriend Arrested, Charged With Murder

Angela Kukawski, a business manager who worked with members of the Kardashian family, was found dead inside her car on December 23, according to a statement today from the Los Angeles Police Department. Kukawski, who worked at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills, was 55. Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Bureau Homicide arrested Kukawski’s boyfriend, 49-year-old Jason Barker, on suspicion of murder. The Office of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon has filed murder charges against Barker, said the LAPD statement. He remains jailed in lieu of $3 million bail, according to inmate records. On December 23, 2021, Los Angeles Police Department officers and Simi Valley Police Department personnel arrived at the 1500 block of Patricia Ave in Simi Valley to conduct a follow-up on a missing person’s investigation. Kukawski was discovered there, deceased inside her vehicle. She had been reported missing the day before. Detectives allege that Barker killed Kukawski inside the Sherman Oaks residence they shared, placed her inside her vehicle and drove to Simi Valley. City News Service contributed to this report.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS Boston

Father Arrested In Connection With Missing Manchester, NH 7-Year-Old Harmony Montgomery

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Adam Montgomery, the father of missing 7-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery, is now facing several charges as investigators released new information in the case Wednesday. Montgomery was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony second-degree assault stemming from alleged 2019 conduct against Harmony. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge of interference with custody, and two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Hillsborough County Superior Court, but attorneys arranged for him to be held without bail and the hearing was not held. Montgomery is not charged...
MANCHESTER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Man appears in court charged with murders of mother and three children

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a mother, her two children and a friend at a sleepover last year. Damien Bendall, 31, allegedly raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett. He is also accused of killing her 13-year-old brother, John Paul, their mother, Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11. The children were reportedly having a sleepover on the night of the attack, thought to be on 19 September last year. Connie and Lacey had set up a sweet stall to raise money for charity just hours before they were killed. The bodies of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Continue to Seek Answers to 2002 Murder of Richard Benitez

WILMINGTON, DE — The Wilmington Police Department’s Cold Case Unit is asking for the assistance of the public in connection to the 2002 murder of Richard Benitez. Authorities state that on October 29, 2002, police responded to the 1100 Block of Lancaster Avenue in response to a shooting incident that had occurred. Officers located Mr. Richard Benitez who had been shot and later succumbed to his injuries.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Police: Man Turns Himself In For Fatal Shooting In Frogtown

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Police in St. Paul say a suspect is in custody for allegedly killing a man in Frogtown last week, in what marked the city’s 37th homicide of 2021. The man was shot and killed at a home on Blair Avenue and Dale Street around 10 p.m. on Dec. 28. First responders rushed him to the hospital, but he did not survive. Police identified the victim as Jarrell Kirk. A 34-year-old man turned himself in on Monday night and is currently in Ramsey County jail. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged. St. Paul saw 38 homicides in 2021, setting the city’s all-time record for homicides in a given year.
SAINT PAUL, MN
uticaphoenix.net

Woman who texted boyfriend to kill himself pleads guilty

A former Boston College student who prosecutors say drove her boyfriend to take his own life with thousands of text messages pleaded guilty Thursday to involuntary manslaughter. Under terms of a plea deal, Inyoung You, 23, received a 2 1/2 year suspended jail sentence and 10 years of probation and was barred by a judge in Suffolk Superior Court from profiting from her case in any way. The sentence means You can avoid time behind bars if she adheres to all the terms of her probation, which includes continued mental health treatment and community service.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKRC

Mother accused of stabbing her 2 children to death

A Colorado woman has been charged with two counts of first-degree homicide in connection with the stabbing and subsequent death of her two children, ages 18 and 11. Claudia Camacho Duenas, 37, of Glenwood Springs is accused of the crime, which started in an apartment and continued in the parking lot of the complex, Glenwood Springs Police said in an online statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Authorities search for girl, charge her father with assault

The father of a New Hampshire girl who police believe was last seen in 2019 at age 5, but who wasn't reported missing until the end of last year, has been arrested on several charges, including one accusing him of failing to have her in his custody, police said in court documents released Wednesday.Manchester police set up a 24-hour tip line this week and offered cash rewards in an effort to find Harmony Montgomery They said they were working with the state Division for Children, Youth and Families and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
43K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy