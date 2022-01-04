3 Charged After Attleboro Home Broken Into Twice In One Day

ATTLEBORO (CBS) – Police arrested three Rhode Island men who allegedly broke into an Attleboro home twice in the same day.

Just after 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, a homeowner on Peck Street called 911 to report that the suspects had broken into their basement. One of the men appeared to be carrying a handgun.

Both people who were home at the time locked themselves in a bedroom. While in the bedroom, they watched the incident play out on a live feed from their security camera.

Just seconds after entering the basement, the men ran off. Attleboro Police believe the suspects realized someone was home.

No one was hurt, and the residents never had a confrontation with the suspects.

Attleboro Police and Massachusetts State Police searched for the suspects but could not find them.

Around 11 a.m., the same homeowner told police that someone had once again broken into the basement. Similar to the first time, the suspects ran off before police arrived.

Two men were involved in the second break-in and they were wearing the same clothes as the first incident.

Police were able to identify a car that was involved. The vehicle was later stopped in Providence.

Jaylen Ladue, 20, Asuriah Becote, 18, and a 17-year-old from Providence were arrested. The 17-year-old was found with an airsoft pistol that looks like an authentic gun, police said.

The three suspects were arrested on fugitive from justice charges. The 17-year-old will be charged by Providence Police for carrying a concealed weapon. Additional charges related to the home invasions are expected at a later time.

Attleboro Police said the incidents did not appear to be random. The suspects were allegedly attempting to steal marijuana from the house.