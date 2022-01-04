ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Walmart, Kroger increase prices for Abbott rapid COVID-19 antigen tests

By Dulan Lokuwithana
Seeking Alpha
 1 day ago
Following the expiry of a deal with the White House, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Kroger (NYSE:KR) are raising the prices for BinaxNOW at-home rapid test for COVID-19 developed by Abbott (ABT -2.9%), The...

Daily Voice

Popular Walmart Store Closed Due To COVID

A popular Walmart location in North Jersey has temporarily closed its doors to the public amid the winter rise in new COVID-19 cases and the surge of the Omicron variant, NJ Advance Media reports. The Linden store on West Edgar Road was closed on Tuesday and will reopen on Thursday...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Reuters

Walmart halves paid leave for COVID-positive workers

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) workers in the United States who must isolate or who have tested positive for COVID-19 will receive one week of paid leave instead of two under a new policy that aligns with a change in U.S. health guidance. A memo, seen by Reuters,...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

How Retailers Like Walmart, Macy’s, Target and Nordstrom are Keeping Stores Open as COVID-19 Surges Across the U.S.

The recent spike in national COVID-19 cases appears to be reversing the trend towards retail recovery. But many retailers are still working hard to keep their stores open, despite the grim environment. The U.S. hit a pandemic record on Monday, with over 1 million cases, the Wall Street Journal reported. In New York City, cases are rising sharply as well across all boroughs, with 18 neighborhoods recording a 7-day positivity rate of 40% or higher in the last week of December. At the onset of the pandemic, major retailers shuttered their stores for months. This time around, retailers are better equipped to handle...
RETAIL
TheStreet

Walmart Scores Big On Click And Collect System

Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report reportedly drove 25.4% of all click-and-collect orders in 2021, the largest market share of any U.S. retailer, according to a news report, for an estimated $20.4 billion in sales. Put another way, one in every four dollars that Americans spent on online purchases...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Metro International

Australian regulator to review price hike in COVID-19 antigen tests

(Reuters) – Australia’s antitrust regulator said on Tuesday it has contacted suppliers of COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits to examine pricing pressures in the market, as calls grow louder for the government to make the tests free amid a severe shortage of the kits. The Australian Competition and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Walmart To Expand InHome Delivery, Reaching 30 Million U.S. Homes in 2022

It’s a new year and Walmart is resolving to bring the convenience of InHome delivery to even more customers in 2022. Today, the retailer is announcing plans to scale the service, going from InHome being available to 6 million households to making it accessible to 30 million U.S. households by the end of the year. To support the expansion, Walmart plans to hire more than 3,000 associate delivery drivers this year as well as build out a fleet of 100% all-electric delivery vans.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BGR.com

Don’t be surprised if grocery prices for these items surge this year

The daily total of Covid cases in the US has now reached 1 million, while stimulus checks have dried up, inflation is soaring, and grocery prices are similarly on the rise. Welcome to 2022, which has yet to offer any indication that it will present a dramatic turnaround from the malaise we’ve now spent some 24 months living through. But, who knows. Maybe fate will surprise us.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Reuters

Macy's shortens store hours as COVID-19 cases surge

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Macy’s Inc said on Tuesday it will temporarily shorten its store hours on some days at all of its stores for the rest of January, as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the United States. It reduced store hours to 11 am to 8 pm...
RETAIL
