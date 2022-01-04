East Laurinburg postpones meeting to Thursday
EAST LAURINBURG — A regular meeting of the East Laurinburg Town Council scheduled for Wednesday has been moved to Thursday.
The Town Council will meet at 6 p.m.
The meeting is open to the public.
