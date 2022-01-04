ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

East Laurinburg postpones meeting to Thursday

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XnRHp_0dccdhfs00

EAST LAURINBURG — A regular meeting of the East Laurinburg Town Council scheduled for Wednesday has been moved to Thursday.

The Town Council will meet at 6 p.m.

The meeting is open to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
Laurinburg Exchange

If elected, then show up and work

Is the, we will call it elective-itis, that afflicted the town of East Laurinburg over the past few years and led to the death of its town charter contagious?. We ask because of what has gone on over the past few weeks in the nearby town of Gibson. Like East...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Events must be taking place in Scotland County or Marlboro County, S.C. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023. ***
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

We saw you recently …

… at a Scotland County Board of Commissioners meeting in Laurinburg. The Laurinburg Exchange will be looking for you at community events and random locations around Scotland County, and the ‘We saw you recently …’ photo will be presented each day. You might get caught by our cameras, and if you’d like an emailed copy of this photo, send an email request to [email protected] If you do that, you will win a free month’s subscription to The Laurinburg Exchange — so keep watching.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laurinburg, NC
Laurinburg, NC
Government
Laurinburg Exchange

Awaiting their turn

As the holiday season comes to an end the line for COVID-19 tests at the Scotland County Health Department’s free testing and vaccination site at the American Legion was backed up down Atkinson Street on both Thursday and Monday.
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

County hears about rising COVID numbers

LAURINBURG — Scotland County will continue with the mask mandate for another month as numbers jump after the holidays and with the Omicron variant. During Monday night’s Scotland County Board of Commissioners meeting, the board unanimously voted to extend the mask mandate after heading from both Scotland County Health Director Eli Caldwell and Scotland Health Care System CEO Greg Wood.
LAURINBURG, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Town Council
Laurinburg Exchange

Stone joins the Chamber staff

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce has announced a new face will be joining the staff. Myra Stone will begin her position Tuesday as the marketing support and membership manager for the Chamber. Stone will be running the Chamber’s social media and communication to members. Some specific aspects of her job will include.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Health department makes 24 inspections in December

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department performed a total of 24 inspections of area food service locations during the month of December. Following are the results of those inspections, including date of inspection, site, location and final grade. Specific violations are not listed. -Dec. 1: South Johnson Elementary...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

RED SPRINGS — Commissioners here learned that curbside pickup will become a reality in the near future. Town Manager David Ashburn said the changes in trash pickup will be sent out in robocalls, newspaper ads, and in newsletters sent with utility bills. The new changes will go into effect...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland County Schools receives grant for security improvements

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools will receive $500,000.00 in grant money for security upgrades and improvements throughout the district. The grants, awarded by the United States Department of Justice and Community Oriented Policing Services, will help institute safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools, support school violence prevention efforts, provide training to school personnel and students, and implement evidence-based threat assessments.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

Robeson County’s unemployment dropped again in November, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce, continuing a trend of improvement in the local business community. The county reported a 5.6% unemployment rate, down from 6% in October. December’s jobless rate is expected to be released on Jan. 21.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

What are the local hopes for the upcoming year?

LAURINBURG — A new year has dawned, so it seemed important to find out what folks were hoping 2022 would bring. — Daniel Walters, Laurinburg Downtown Development Coordinator: My No. 1 hope for 2022 is that Downtown Laurinburg will continue to thrive and reach new levels on the road to revitalizing our historic downtown.
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Our hopes for the new year …

New Year’s Day is often filled with reflection and the setting of resolutions that include everything from weight loss to financial planning to becoming a better overall person. As many of the best-laid plans often falter, so too go many of the resolutions made on New Year’s Day.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

City Councilman Rainer dies

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg City Councilman Don Rainer has died. WLNC’s Sandy Callan reported Tuesday that the 69-year-old District 1 representative passed away at Duke Medical Center on Tuesday morning. He had been hospitalized for the past two weeks. Rainer has been serving on the city council since Dec....
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Events must be taking place in Scotland County or Marlboro County, S.C. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023. ***
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
617K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy