Ingham County, MI

55th District Court in Ingham County suspends jury trials due to COVID

By Andrew Birkle
 1 day ago

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The 55th District Court in Ingham County has suspended jury trials until further notice due to COVID-19.

Chief Judge Donald Allen Jr. made the decision on Monday to suspend all jury trials, including jury selection.

The decision was made to protect the health and safety of employees, jurors, and others who are taking part in jury trials, the 55th District Court said.

Jury trials will resume when Allen decides it is is safe, the 55th District Court said.

