Public Health

Covid: Daily tests for key workers and lockdown food bartering in China

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you in the morning. 1. Workers in key industries to take Covid daily tests. Around 100,000 critical workers are set to take daily Covid tests in order to reduce...

Daily Mail

Only a handful of Covid patients in ICU have Omicron and most are unvaccinated with underlying health conditions as Delta drives hospitalisations - NOT the new variant - as man, 80, becomes the first in NSW to die with it

The first major study into Omicron in Australia has revealed the new variant is responsible for very few hospitalisations and the majority of those are unvaccinated. NSW Health released data on who is actually sick with Covid even as cases surge, finding Delta is responsible for most of the state's severe cases.
WORLD
The Independent

Omicron variant ‘may be what lifts us out of the pandemic’, says Denmark health official

The Omicron variant may spell the end of the coronavirus pandemic, one of Denmark's top public health officials has claimed.Tyra Grove Krause, a leading official at the Statens Serum Institut (SSI) - the Danish equivalent of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said we may be experiencing the last wave of the pandemic as mass Omicron infections could provide a good level of herd immunity. She said Covid will continue to have a hold over people's lives for the next two months but infections would then start to subside.Asked how long the virus will have a decisive influence on the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Will there be a lockdown in January 2022 as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.The UK has recorded 246,780 confirmed cases of the strain so far and at least 75 deaths, prompting ongoing fears that more severe social restrictions could soon be imposed on the British public.Although many scientists believe the new variant is milder than previous mutations, it remains unclear how many of the record number of people infected will end up in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Regular Covid booster jabs ‘not sustainable’, says government vaccine scientist

Giving Covid booster jabs to people every six months is not “sustainable” and a fourth dose should not be rolled until there is more evidence, the head of the UK’s vaccine body has said.Sir Andrew Pollard, chairperson of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that “more strong evidence is needed” before the rollout of a fourth vaccine in the UK.“It depends if your goal is to stop all infections. But that is wrong. The goal is to prevent severe disease and protect health systems around the world,” Prof Pollard told The Telegraph.“The future must be focusing...
WORLD
The Independent

Reducing self-isolation to five days must be backed by evidence, NHS chief says

Any decision to cut the Covid self-isolation period to five days “would have to be based on very clear evidence” that it will not drive a rise in infections, an NHS leader has said.Matthew Taylor chief executive of the NHS Confederation, acknowledged staff absence “is a huge issue for the NHS right now” but said the case for amending isolation rules further needs to be made clear.At present, people who receive negative lateral flow results on day six and day seven of their self-isolation period – with tests taken 24 hours apart – no longer have to stay indoors...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Welsh government loans English NHS four million Covid tests to relieve shortage

The Welsh government has agreed to loan English NHS four million Covid test kits to help relieve a shortage.Speaking on Thursday, first minister Mark Drakeford said Wales had a “significant stock” of lateral flow tests and was willing to share – amid pressure on supplies.It comes after UK health secretary Sajid Javid said a shortfall of kits caused by surging demand and supply chain issues could last weeks.In a letter sent to MPs, Mr Javid admitted that “huge demand” meant there would be a “need to constrain the system at certain points over the next two weeks to manage supply”.Mr...
WORLD
Daily Mail

'Starving' residents of quarantined Chinese city desperately barter electronics for food – as ANOTHER city of 1.2million is locked down due to just THREE Covid cases

Residents of quarantined Chinese city Xian have been desperately bartering electronics for food amid worsening fears of shortages and starvation. It comes as Yuzhou, a city of 1.2million in central China, was locked down on Tuesday after just three asymptomatic Covid-19 cases were recorded. Xian's 13 million residents have been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Calls mount to prioritise NHS staff for Covid tests as hospital numbers rise

Calls are mounting for the Government to ensure NHS staff are prioritised for Covid-19 tests as latest figures show a surge in the number of patients in hospital with the virus.Ministers have been told health workers should come first when trying to access rapid tests amid concerns over staff shortages linked to Covid-19.There were 11,898 Covid-19 patients in UK hospitals as of 8am on December 29, Government data shows, up 44% compared to the previous week, and the highest number since March 2.In addition, there has been a 34% week-on-week increase in Covid-19 UK hospital admissions – with 1,152 on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Omicron variant could cause up to 10,000 hospitalisations PER DAY and 'very substantially overwhelm the NHS', warns Professor Lockdown

The Omicron variant could 'substantially overwhelm' the NHS and cause up to 10,000 hospitalisations a day, according to 'Professor Lockdown' Neil Ferguson. The Government scientist, whose modelling spooked Number 10 into ordering the original coronavirus lockdown last March, said was the UK was experiencing a 'very explosive wave of infection' because of the new variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Covid-19: What is happening amid a wave of Omicron cases across the UK?

England has the most relaxed rules in the UK. Boris Johnson has suggested he is set to stick with Plan B measures in England amid increasing numbers of Covid cases, concerns over the return of schools and hospitals possibly becoming overwhelmed. Other countries in the UK have tougher restrictions in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX59

UK makes omicron contingency plans for hospitals, schools

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government has been making contingency plans in case hospitals, schools and other workplaces are hit by major staff shortages amid the country’s record-breaking spike in coronavirus infections. Public sector workplaces have been preparing for staff absences ranging from 10% to 25% as COVID-19 sickens more people or forces them to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

No need for tougher Covid restrictions based on latest hospital data, health minister insists

There is no need for tougher Covid restrictions in England based on hospital data up to the end of 2021, a health minister has said.Edward Argar said the numbers on wards and in intensive care were dramatically down on one year ago, showing vaccines and better treatment had put the country in “a very, very different position”.“I’m seeing nothing in the data right in front of me, in the immediate situation, that suggests a need for further restrictions,” he said, in the first interview granted by a minister since Christmas.The upbeat verdict came despite Mr Argar admitting the number...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron: Concern over ‘leakage’ of infections into over-50s ahead of review of restrictions

Concern is growing about the “leakage” of Omicron infections from younger to older people, even as overall case numbers flatten in the hotspot of London.The education secretary said ministers are watching closely rising case rates in over-50s – the more vulnerable age group – ahead of a decision this week on whether to introduce tougher restrictions.Nadhim Zahawi said infections in the capital, the “epicentre” for the fast-spreading variant, are “beginning to plateau if not drop”.But he added: “The bit that is more concerning is we’re seeing leakage into the over-50s in terms of infection – and they’re the ones...
WORLD
The Independent

Travel news – live: Pre-departure tests and PCRs scrapped for vaccinated

Pre-departure Covid tests for travel to the UK have been dropped for double jabbed travellers in the latest government review of restrictions.Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions this afternoon, Boris Johnson confirmed that pre-departure tests would be scrapped for vaccinated travellers from Friday, with fully vaccinated arrivals and those under 18 arriving to the UK from 4am on 7 January no longer required to present a test result.From the same date and time, these groups will also no longer have to self-isolate while waiting for results of their “day two” test.Furthermore, from 4am on Sunday 9 January, the fully vaccinated...
TRAVEL
AFP

China punishes dozens of Xi'an officials as city grapples with Covid lockdown

Dozens of officials have been punished over a virus outbreak in the locked-down city of Xi'an, China's disciplinary body said Friday -- the latest state reprimands under Beijing's strict zero-Covid approach. China, where the coronavirus was first detected in late 2019, is on high alert for new infections as it prepares to hold the Winter Olympics in February in the capital Beijing. The world's most populous nation has reduced cases to a minimum thanks to a zero-Covid strategy of tight border restrictions, lengthy quarantines and targeted lockdowns. But cases have been bubbling up in recent weeks -- with Xi'an, home to the world-famous Terracotta Warriors, telling all 13 million residents to stay home from Thursday, shuttering businesses and launching several rounds of mass testing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

COVID-19 pandemic: China issues lockdown of 13 million people

China on Wednesday ordered the lockdown of as many as 13 million people in neighborhoods and workplaces in the northern city of Xi'an following a spike in coronavirus cases. State media reported that city officials ordered all residents to stay home unless they had a pressing reason to go out and suspended all transport to and from the city apart from special cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KMBC.com

Is it a cold or COVID-19? Testing will be key

MERRIAM, Kan. — The omicron variant of COVID-19 has been shown to have less severe symptoms, making it more likely for some people to question whether a cough is a cold or COVID-19? The best way to know is to take a COVID-19 test. "I'm always cautious in recommending...
SHAWNEE, KS

