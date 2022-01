We just added hardware support for the Arduino Nano 33 IoT and Arduino MKR WiFi 1010 development boards to Adafruit.io WipperSnapper, our no-code IoT Platform. While both boards do not work with the existing WipperSnapper provisioning methods (USB or Web-based) due to lack of external flash storage or LittleFS support, we’ve created a way to use them with WipperSnapper! Using these boards with WipperSnapper does require the usage of the Arduino IDE to configure and update WipperSnapper.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO