Crothersville, IN

Expanding independent processing for a more just and resilient agricultural future

By Sophie Ackoff
youngfarmers.org
 2 days ago

Consolidation in the livestock industry has led to a decline in small, independent processing facilities and producers. Young and BIPOC farmers struggle to find options to bring their livestock to market, get a fair price for their product, and grow and expand their businesses. We applaud the...

www.youngfarmers.org

capitalpress.com

USDA commits $1 billion to expand meat processing capacity

The Biden administration is going full bore with its billion-dollar efforts to increase competition in livestock markets to help producers and reduce food prices for consumers at the same time. President Joe Biden issued an executive order in July on strengthening competition across the U.S. economy. He challenged USDA to...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Paraguay announces agriculture relief measures amid severe drought

ASUNCION, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Paraguay announced on Wednesday new measures to support the agricultural sector, including credit lines to refinance debt and tax cuts, as a severe drought affects farm output in the world's fourth-largest soybean exporter. Paraguay President Mario Abdo said the new measures seek to provide "relief...
AGRICULTURE
Corydon Times-Republican

Iowa leaders react to Biden Administration’s $1B for expanding independent meat and poultry processing capacity

(The Center Square) – The Biden Administration announced Monday it will spend $1 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds to increase independent meat and poultry processing capacity. The administration will invest $375 million on independent processing plant projects that fill a need for diversified processing capacity, spend up...
IOWA STATE
The Poultry Site

US growers expand cover crops, eye low-carbon future

The barley and radishes will not be used for food, but Bayer AG will pay McCormick for planting them as the so-called cover crops will generate carbon offset credits for the seeds and chemicals maker, reported Reuters. The purpose of cover crops is to restore soil, reduce erosion and to...
AGRICULTURE
goldrushcam.com

Biden-⁠Harris Action Plan for a Fairer, More Competitive, and More Resilient Meat and Poultry Supply Chain

July 3, 2022 - The Biden-⁠Harris Action Plan for a fairer, more competitive, and more resilient meat and poultry supply chain. In July, President Biden signed an Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy to create a fairer, more resilient, and more dynamic economy. Over the last few decades, we’ve seen too many industries become dominated by a handful of large companies that control most of the business and most of the opportunities—raising prices and decreasing options for American families, while also squeezing out small businesses and entrepreneurs.
AGRICULTURE
suncoastnews.com

Agricultural zoning lets landowners do much more than grow crops

To the average person who thinks about land zoning, agricultural might seem to be a pretty simple designation. It conjures up images of cattle grazing in a field as you drive past, a horse farm, a farm for growing crops and slow-moving tractors driven by men in overalls as you wait to pass them on a two-lane road.
AGRICULTURE
wnax.com

NCBA Watching USDA Rollout of Expanded Beef Processing Capacity

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association is awaiting USDA’s decision on funding plans for new packing-plant capacity. NCBA Vice President of Government Relations Ethan Lane says while USDA has not detailed its plans for the $500 million, the agency has been directing its focus on more regional processors. He...
AGRICULTURE
resilience.org

Ten years of Small Farm Future

I wouldn’t normally be straining myself to get a post out on New Year’s Day, but (checks archive) blow me if today isn’t the tenth anniversary of this blog’s inception. Three hundred and fifty blog posts. Ten thousand comments. It’s quite some wordage. Has it all been worth it? I couldn’t possibly say, but I hope the landmark is enough for me to be forgiven the self-indulgence of a short trip down memory lane.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Farmers to be paid to deliver ‘fundamental’ changes to landscapes

Farmers and landowners will be paid to deliver “fundamental” changes to landscapes as part of the post-Brexit agricultural system, Environment Secretary George Eustice has said.The new regime for England includes a more ambitious programme to support local nature on farms and “landscape recovery” funding for large-scale projects which could include rewilding, as well as payments for farmers to farm more sustainably.Environmental groups have welcomed the commitment to ambitious environmental land management and “radical” landscape-scale change to address the climate and nature crises, but raised concerns over a lack of clarity about how they would work.The National Farmers’ Union also criticised...
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

GrowGeneration Expands In New York Via $9.4M Acquisition Of Mobile Media And MMI Agriculture

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG), a cannabis-focused chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers, announced Tuesday that it has acquired an Ellenville, New York-based mobile shelving manufacturing and warehouse facility. What Happened. Under the terms of the agreement, the Denver, Colorado-based base purchased the assets of Mobile Media, Inc and MMI...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketWatch

New York State to create $200 million fund to support social equity cannabis licensees

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said she plans to create a $200 million public-private fund to support social equity applicants in the state's legal cannabis industry, which is estimated to tip the scales at $4.2 billion. With New York preparing to issue licenses for stores to sell cannabis to adults 21 and over, the "industry must create opportunities for all New Yorkers, particularly those from historically marginalized communities," Hochul said Wednesday in her 2022 State of the State address. The $200 million public-private fund aims to "support social equity applicants as they plan for and build out their businesses," Hochul said. Licensing fees and tax revenue will seed the fund, along with private investment, to fund direct capital and startup financing to social equity applicants. New York plans to award 50% of all licenses to equity applicants, including individuals from impacted communities, minority- and women-owned businesses, distressed farmers, justice-involved individuals and service-disabled veterans. The state is also creating a state-run business incubator.
ECONOMY
saportareport.com

Creating a More Equitable and Resilient Food System in Atlanta

One year ago, in January 2021, The Conservation Fund launched the Working Farms Fund, a new program piloted in metro-Atlanta. This innovative program is conserving high value farmland under threat of development and urban sprawl, while also supporting diverse, next-generation farmers, and growing a more healthy and sustainable local food system. After one year, we have made significant progress, including:
ATLANTA, GA
city-countyobserver.com

Business Resilience Planning – For the People that Depend on Your Business

Business Resilience Planning – For the People that Depend on Your Business. The tornado that hit our area on December 10th was a tragic demonstration of nature’s power and a grim reminder that life can change for any of us in an instant. It speaks to the strength and resilience of our communities to see how quickly they responded to the devastation to begin helping those in need. Watching the events unfold that evening, and watching the response in the aftermath, is a great reminder of why improving business resilience is such a vital part of any organization’s process. Business resilience is all about making sure the people that depend on your organization are taken care of no matter the circumstance.
ECONOMY
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Agricultural Silage Films Market Analysis By Future Patterns, Geography and Impacts on Development 2022-2030

The report on Global Agricultural Silage Films Market is derived from excessive research, carried out through a group of industry professionals. This report covers, in brief, the goods or offerings withinside the market and their application. This file additionally offers data on the technological improvements taking region in the Global Agricultural Silage Films market, supporting the market providers to grow their enterprise productivity and operational efficiency.
AGRICULTURE
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Climate-Smart Agriculture Market 2021 Key Dynamics, Recent and Future Demand, Trend, Analysis upto 2031

Global Climate-Smart Agriculture Market 2021 is a complete research study that portrays the present Climate-Smart Agriculture industry situations. Our latest study will provide the readers a complete knowledge about the past, present, and futuristic Climate-Smart Agriculture market aspects. In the beginning, elemental information stating the basic overview, product type, applications and Climate-Smart Agriculture development status is presented in this report. The key Climate-Smart Agriculture market trends which have led to the development of Climate-Smart Agriculture will drive useful market insights.
AGRICULTURE
VSC NEWS

Rubio, Warnock Introduce Bill to Bolster Local Agriculture, Expand Access to Florida-Grown Products on Military Bases

Washington, D.C. — Two U.S. senators recently introduced bipartisan legislation that would help local agriculture and expand access to locally-grown products on military bases. U.S. Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Raphael Warnock (D-GA) introduced the Farm to Base Food Security Act to help the federal government better understand the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Agriculture Online

Keep your 2022 grain marketing pencil sharpened, analyst says

The end of the year can be filled with emotion. There is little doubt that last year had challenges and victories. We are blessed to have made it through another year. As 2021 comes to an end, we are seeing some of the best grain and livestock pricing opportunities. When...
AGRICULTURE
Black Enterprise

How A Zambian Entrepreneur Is Helping Farmers In Her Country And Helping Battle Climate Change

With her Mobile Aquaponics project, Zambian entrepreneur Dorcas Lukwesa intends to help battle climate change and assist farmers in her country. She is among a new wave of budding, talented, and innovative Black leaders helping solve some of the world’s problems. A social entrepreneur, Lukwesa won the Resolution Social Venture Challenge (SVC) at Mastercard Foundation’s Baobab Summit earlier this year for her project, MSN reported.
AGRICULTURE

