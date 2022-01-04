Expanding independent processing for a more just and resilient agricultural future

Business Resilience Planning – For the People that Depend on Your Business. The tornado that hit our area on December 10th was a tragic demonstration of nature’s power and a grim reminder that life can change for any of us in an instant. It speaks to the strength and resilience of our communities to see how quickly they responded to the devastation to begin helping those in need. Watching the events unfold that evening, and watching the response in the aftermath, is a great reminder of why improving business resilience is such a vital part of any organization’s process. Business resilience is all about making sure the people that depend on your organization are taken care of no matter the circumstance.

