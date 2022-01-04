ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic’s Franz Wagner named NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month

By Khobi Price, Orlando Sentinel
 1 day ago

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner was named the NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in December, the league announced Tuesday.

“It’s really cool. I want to win games, but it’s cool to be recognized for all the work,” Wagner responded when asked after Monday’s loss to the Chicago Bulls how it felt to be in consideration for the award. “A lot more work ahead. A lot of people are involved in how we work and how we get better every day.”

The No. 8 pick in the draft, Wagner led all NBA rookies in scoring with 19.5 points per game (minimum seven games played) in the month to go along with 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Wagner scored in double figures in all 14 December games, including 20-plus points seven times and 30-plus once.

He had a career-high 38 points in the Magic’s Dec. 28 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, the most points scored by any rookie this season.

Wagner’s the eighth Magic player to earn Rookie of the Month honors, joining:

  • Dennis Scott (March 1991);
  • Shaquille O’Neal (four times — November 1992-February 1993);
  • Penny Hardaway (twice — January and April 1994);
  • Mike Miller (twice — February and March 2001);
  • Victor Oladipo (twice — December 2013 and February 2014);
  • Elfrid Payton (January 2015);
  • R.J. Hampton (May 2021).

Rookie of the Month was awarded to one rookie in the NBA until the 2001-02 season, when the league started giving the honor to one rookie from each conference. In addition to Wagner, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey was named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month for the second consecutive time.

Wagner is averaging 15.8 points (No. 1 among rookies), 4.7 rebounds (No. 8) and 2.7 assists (No. 6). His streak of 20 consecutive games scoring in doubles figures is the best mark in the rookie class.

Wagner had the fourth-best odds of winning Rookie of the Year as of Friday, according to VegasInsider.com .

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Khobi Price at khprice@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price .

