ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Jimmy Fallon Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID-19 | Billboard News

By Ciara McVey
Billboard
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmy Fallon has revealed that he tested positive...

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Slays In Cutout Jumpsuit For Jimmy Fallon Appearance With Pete Davidson: Photos

Oh Miley! The “Malibu” songstress proved she was a cut above the rest, rocking a sexy black jumpsuit for her late-night appearance. Miley Cyrus, 29, made sure she was the center of attention while making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with Pete Davidson, 28, on Dec. 9. The former Disney starlet sizzled wearing a form-fitting black jumpsuit. The alluring look featured two sexy side-cut outs and a sassy knot over her center while expertly highlighting her silhouette. Amping up the drama, Miley wore a pair of sassy blue and gold heels which matched the gold bangles on her wrists. She went edgy with her beauty look, streaking her mod blonde locks with black.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Jimmy Fallon says he and his daughters got COVID over the holiday break: "I was so scared"

After announcing on Instagram that he tested positive on the first day of his holiday break, Fallon revealed on The Tonight Show that his two young daughters tested positive, too. "I was so scared," Fallon said of getting his positive test. "I went in like I normally did -- because we've been doing this testing for a year now -- so I know everyone up there, all the nurses and doctors... the nurse comes back in and she goes, 'Come with me.' I've never gotten, 'Come with me.'" Fallon noted that he was vaccinated and boosted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
E! News

Late Night With Seth Meyers Canceled for the Rest of Week After Host Tests Positive For COVID-19

Watch: Seth Meyers Gushes Over His Kids and Talks Father's Day. Seth Meyers is getting some much-needed R&R. The Late Night With Seth Meyers host shared that he tested positive for COVID-19 in a tweet shared on Tuesday, Jan. 4: "The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!) We are canceling the rest of the shows this week."
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Fallon
tvinsider.com

‘That’s My Jam’ Host Jimmy Fallon on How Celebrity Guests Will ‘Surprise’ Viewers

NBC is kicking off the new year with some serious music spirit through Jimmy Fallon‘s new game show That’s My Jam. Hosted by The Tonight Show personality, That’s My Jam sees Fallon guide two teams of two celebrities through a series of competitions for charity, but there’s a musical twist to these unique tasks. Among the challenges celebs will face in their endeavor to secure some serious charitable funds are Launch the Mic, Air Guitar, Don’t Drop the Beat, Perfect Mash-Up, Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, Slay It, Don’t Spray It, and many more.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Anthony Callea reveals he's bedridden on a 'ridiculous amount of painkillers' after testing positive for Covid-19: 'I can't speak from all the coughing'

Anthony Callea has revealed in an essay-long post online that he has tested positive for Covid-19. The 39-year-old singer shared the news to Instagram on Wednesday and detailed his experience with the virus, before slamming the Australian government's handling of the pandemic. 'You know when people say to you 'you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
koxe.com

Carly Pearce to ring in the New Year with a performance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Carly Pearce will be kicking off 2022 in style, by making her first-ever appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.’. Pearce took to her official Instagram account to share the news, writing: “Well this is a total BUCKET LIST moment! Y’all tune in this MONDAY, January 3rd!!”. Her post included two diamond emojis, hinting that she is set to make her television debut of her hit song “Diamondback.” Diamondback is the lead single on Pearce’s latest album, which is a full-length version of her 29 EP project. Pearce co-wrote the song with her longtime friend and fellow country music star Kelsea Ballerini.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Jimmy Fallon Talks ‘That’s My Jam’ and That Kelly & Ariana Diva-Off: ‘The Microphone Was Melting’

On a preview episode of That’s My Jam that aired in November, The Voice coaches Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson competed in the ultimate pop diva showdown, trading impossibly challenging vocal runs from the likes of Celine Dion and Whitney Houston. Now, ahead of the show’s official premiere Monday night (Jan. 3), host Jimmy Fallon is wondering: How do we top that?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Billboard
goodhousekeeping.com

Watch Joseph Gorden Levitt and Chance the Rapper Flip After Major Mistake on Jimmy Fallon's Show

Jimmy Fallon said sorry to Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Chance the Rapper after a hilarious mistake left them drenched and confused on That’s My Jam. It all went down in the latest episode of the late-night host’s new music and comedy variety game show, which featured Joseph and Chance alongside Josh Groban and Alessia Cara. The two all-star teams competed against each other for charity and after several rounds, it seemed like Joseph and Chance were going to have a runaway game. That is, until the Doom Box decided to give them a rude awakening.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Dr. Jennifer Ashton inundated with support as she celebrates engagement news

Congratulations are in order for Dr. Jennifer Ashton, as the Good Morning America star revealed that she was engaged to fiancé, Tom Werner. The news was revealed live on air as the doctor spoke about taking part in Dry January, with co-host George Stephanopoulos breaking the big news. Jennifer also shared the news on her Instagram with a loved-up photo of her and her new fiancé, although she didn't show off the engagement ring. The mom-of-two looked beautiful in a gorgeous pink dress, as she styled out several bracelets, with Tom looking very dapper in a black suit.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
goodhousekeeping.com

Why 'The Voice' Coach Ariana Grande Ran Away From Blake Shelton on Stage

The Voice star Ariana Grande might forever think twice about being on a team with Blake Shelton after one particularly hilarious incident. In Jimmy Fallon's new show That's My Jam, which premiered November 29 on Peacock, celebrity guests are asked to take part in a series of fun musical-themed games inspired by the most popular Tonight Show bits. For the first episode, The Voice coaches Ariana, Blake, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend were contestants on the show, and the hilariously fun music challenges were just as entertaining to watch as episodes of The Voice.
MUSIC
TVLine

SNL: Tina Fey Returns to Co-Anchor Weekend Update, Filling In for Absent Colin Jost in Final Episode of 2021

Saturday Night Live attempted to turn lemons into lemonade during its final broadcast of 2021, welcoming back Tina Fey to the Weekend Update desk segment in place of an absent Colin Jost. Fey had already appeared at the top of this Saturday night’s show, to join Tom Hanks in welcoming host Paul Rudd to the 5-Timers Club. With almost all of the cast sent home and limited crew on hand, Weekend Update was delivered on the main stage, with Fey and Michael Che deciding to go ahead and “read these dumb jokes” to an audience of just Hanks, Rudd and Kenan...
TV & VIDEOS
Keene Sentinel

'SNL' scraps show and sends cast home amid coronavirus fears; Tom Hanks and Tina Fey pitch in

In a first for “Saturday Night Live,” hours before an episode was set to air, producers scrapped the planned show and sent most of the cast home. “Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of ‘Saturday Night Live’ and the show will have limited casts and crew,” read a statement posted to the show’s Twitter account on Saturday afternoon. Charli XCX, the musical guest, tweeted that she was told she would no longer be able to perform due to coronavirus pandemic precautions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Cardi B's baby boy is already talking

Cardi B's four-month-old son is already talking. The 29-year-old rap star - who also has Kulture, three, with her husband Offset - has taken to social media to share details of her son's progress with her followers. Cardi said on her Instagram Stories: "This baby is talking. I put this...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Stephen Colbert Says ‘The Late Show’ Will Remain in Ed Sullivan Theater as Late Night Grapples With COVID-19

Stephen Colbert addressed the impact the recent surge in COVID-19 cases is having on late night television and declared that whatever happens on The Late Show, filming for the CBS variety talk series will remain in the Ed Sullivan Theater. Just one day after Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon revealed his breakthrough COVID-19 diagnosis during the show’s holiday break and hours after Late Night host Seth Meyers announced that he was canceling the rest of this week’s shows following a positive test, Colbert addressed the various responses across the late night landscape to filming safely amid a national high in positive...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy