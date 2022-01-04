Jimmy Fallon Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID-19 | Billboard News

After announcing on Instagram that he tested positive on the first day of his holiday break, Fallon revealed on The Tonight Show that his two young daughters tested positive, too. "I was so scared," Fallon said of getting his positive test. "I went in like I normally did -- because we've been doing this testing for a year now -- so I know everyone up there, all the nurses and doctors... the nurse comes back in and she goes, 'Come with me.' I've never gotten, 'Come with me.'" Fallon noted that he was vaccinated and boosted.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO