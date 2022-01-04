Jimmy Fallon Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID-19 | Billboard News

NBC is kicking off the new year with some serious music spirit through Jimmy Fallon‘s new game show That’s My Jam. Hosted by The Tonight Show personality, That’s My Jam sees Fallon guide two teams of two celebrities through a series of competitions for charity, but there’s a musical twist to these unique tasks. Among the challenges celebs will face in their endeavor to secure some serious charitable funds are Launch the Mic, Air Guitar, Don’t Drop the Beat, Perfect Mash-Up, Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, Slay It, Don’t Spray It, and many more.
Comments / 0