Iowa City, IA

Howe: What I'm Looking Forward to Seeing from Iowa Football in 2022

By Rob Howe
 1 day ago

Hawkeyes Return Plenty of Talent in New year

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Saturday's Citrus Bowl provide a final look at the 2021 Iowa Football team. We also received a glimpse into the future with plenty of younger Hawkeyes playing prominent roles.

The program will need significant production from these guys and others next fall with key contributors moving on. It's college football. That's how it works.

Here are some players and positions I'm looking forward to watching in the new year:

The Running Back Firm of Williams & Williams

Tyler Goodson's explosiveness will be missed but Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams (no relation) showed they are more-than-just-capable, tough runners. With two years in the program under their belts and another offseason in the weight room, the duo could help the Hawkeye rushing attack bounce back from a sluggish season.

Incoming recruits Kaleb Johnson and Jaziun Patterson might push for playing time, but overtaking Williams & Williams won't be easy. Iowa should have a healthy stable in '22 and beyond.

Gavin Williams ran for 98 yards with a 6.1-yard average in the Citrus Bowl. He also led the Hawkeyes in rushing during the Big Ten Championship game against Michigan.

A Potentially Impactful Group of D-Linemen

It proved to be an uneven year for the defensive front with plenty of guys learning on the job. They shined in most games, but faltered in losses to Purdue, Wisconsin and Michigan.

That should pay dividends next fall.

Logan Lee, Deontae Craig, Lucas Van Ness and Yahya Black all produced in limit roles and showed signs of being dominant in the future. John Waggoner, Noah Shannon and Joe Evans return as steady veterans. Logan Jones should bounce back from an injury-impacted campaign.

Van Ness and Evans tied for the team lead with six sacks apiece. The team produced six sacks in the Citrus Bowl.

The group exceeded my expectations in '21 and in doing so raised them significantly in my eyes heading into next season.

Year 2 of Keagan Johnson and Arland Bruce IV

We heard a lot about these true freshmen when they enrolled early and shine in the spring. However, it took them several games before they broke into the rotation. Once they did, they showed they were two of the team's top playmakers.

Johnson's 339 receiving yards were the most among Iowa wideouts in '21. Bruce IV  caught a touchdown and ran for two scores, including one in the Citrus.

Johnson can stretch the field but also runs good routes underneath. Bruce IV does damage with the ball in space.

We've seen young receivers flash at Iowa in the past before the trajectory leveled off. Here's to hoping these two Hawkeyes continue ascending.

Xavier Nwankpa and Aaron Graves

We just talked about two true freshmen impacting the '21 season. Nwankpa and Graves could enjoy the same emergence this coming fall.

Nwankpa and Graves are highly-ranked prospects. While that doesn't guarantee playing time, the combination of spectacular game film, physical development and opportunity at their respective positions opens the door to realizing their potential right away.

At the very least, there's a good chance these two dudes find their way on the field in some capacity. Maybe they get their feet wet on special teams and with reps in a rotation.

The hype here is warranted. Their ceilings are sky high.

The Linebackers

For my money, the '13 starting linebacker trio of Christian Kirksey, James Morris and Anthony Hitchens were the best in my 25 years of covering Iowa Football. By the end of this season, I started thinking about the current group moving to the top of the list.

Jack Campbell, Seth Benson and Jestin Jacobs return in '22 with a chance to cement their legacy as a special unit. The aforementioned development of the defensive line make that a real strong possibility.

Even with a green front, Campbell, Benson and Jacobs wrecked offensive game plans. They combined for 261 tackles in '21 with Campbell racking up 124. They each intercepted a pass, and combined for 13 quarterback hurries and 11 pass breakups.

Like Kirksey, Morris and Hitchens, these guys combine the athleticism to cover with the physicality to stop the run. The chance that they're even better next fall should frighten opposing offenses.

